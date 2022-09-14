ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gin Lee

Making self-rising flour

Most recipes that I prepare list flour as an ingredient. I prefer using self-rising, but there's been several times, within the past few years, when the stores that I shop at haven't had self-rising flour. So, I will make my own and today I will tell you how I do it. No, I am not grinding my own wheat, etc..
Easy Corn Dogs and Homemade Mustard Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) vegetable oil for deep-frying (about 2 quarts) 6 regular hot dogs. 2 cups|260 grams all-purpose flour. 1 cup|165 grams fine yellow cornmeal. ¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar. 1 ½...
Gin Lee

Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake

Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake/Gin Lee. If you enjoy eating cinnamon toast, or cinnamon buns, my sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake just might tempt you. It's a delightful homemade sugar-free white cake that has a yummy satisfying cinnamon streusel swirled into every bite and a homemade sugar-free white chocolate glaze puts the icing on the cake.
Just add water – or Coke Zero: why it’s OK to dilute strong red wine

When I first started drinking alcohol rather longer ago than I care to remember, most red wines were around 12-13%. Now, though, it’s hard to find one under 14%, and many are 14.5%, which, given the leeway in labelling in some countries, could easily mean 14.8%. So I had some sympathy with a friend who recently bewailed the fact that he couldn’t find a red he enjoyed at an alcohol level with which he felt comfortable. Oh, and he didn’t much enjoy pinot noir, because he found it too light.
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
