Read full article on original website
Related
Making self-rising flour
Most recipes that I prepare list flour as an ingredient. I prefer using self-rising, but there's been several times, within the past few years, when the stores that I shop at haven't had self-rising flour. So, I will make my own and today I will tell you how I do it. No, I am not grinding my own wheat, etc..
Easy no-bake peanut butter protein bites are the perfect back-to-school or work snack
These easy, no-bake peanut butter protein balls are a great recipe to make ahead for lunches and snacks.
Easy Corn Dogs and Homemade Mustard Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) vegetable oil for deep-frying (about 2 quarts) 6 regular hot dogs. 2 cups|260 grams all-purpose flour. 1 cup|165 grams fine yellow cornmeal. ¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar. 1 ½...
Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake
Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake/Gin Lee. If you enjoy eating cinnamon toast, or cinnamon buns, my sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake just might tempt you. It's a delightful homemade sugar-free white cake that has a yummy satisfying cinnamon streusel swirled into every bite and a homemade sugar-free white chocolate glaze puts the icing on the cake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"The Price Has Gone Up But The Quality Has Gone Down": Grocery Shoppers Are Sharing The Specific Items They've Had To Stop Buying Due To Inflation
"I scanned a bag of grapes the other day and it came out to $11, so I guess I’m never buying grapes again."
Just add water – or Coke Zero: why it’s OK to dilute strong red wine
When I first started drinking alcohol rather longer ago than I care to remember, most red wines were around 12-13%. Now, though, it’s hard to find one under 14%, and many are 14.5%, which, given the leeway in labelling in some countries, could easily mean 14.8%. So I had some sympathy with a friend who recently bewailed the fact that he couldn’t find a red he enjoyed at an alcohol level with which he felt comfortable. Oh, and he didn’t much enjoy pinot noir, because he found it too light.
Enjoy your breakfast as Europeans do — slathered in butter and showered in chocolate
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. One of the best things about Europe is the absolute unabashed acceptance of breakfast as an important meal and...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Comments / 0