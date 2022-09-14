Read full article on original website
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
Real Simple
Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad
This speedy salad is loaded with shortcuts, meaning you can get dinner on the table stat. All-in-one fajita spice mix seasons chicken thighs before they hit a hot grill. Then a simple dressing made with mayonnaise, salsa, and sour cream dresses a refreshing napa cabbage and red bell pepper mixture. If you prefer to use a coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage, go for it! Lastly, the best part of this satisfying salad might be the handfuls of tortilla chips tossed in for the surprising texture it brings to each bite. Not up for grilling? No problem. Cook the thighs on the stovetop, or make salad prep even faster by using leftover or rotisserie chicken.
Southern Fried Pork Chops Recipe
Adding a Southern twist to a dish can take almost any type food up a notch. Pork chops are wonderful on their own, but making them with a Southern fried twist is something that will leave you wanting more. This recipe is excellent for several reasons, including the fact that it's pretty simple to make. It also only requires a small number of ingredients, and if you cook often, you may already have some at home. Whether you want to make this dish for the family or when you're hosting a dinner party, it's always a great occasion to serve these excellent Southern fried pork chops.
Healthy Recipe: Healthy Yogurt Ranch Dressing
Greek yogurt is the key to this delicious version of Healthy Yogurt Ranch Dressing. It has more protein and a lot less fat thanks to the yogurt. Best yet, it sacrifices none of the taste we know and love. 8 servings. 8 ingredients. 15 minute prep. Ingredients. 1 tablespoon dried...
Recipes for National Family Meals Month
September is National Family Meals Month. So today, why not try these tasty ideas from Coborn's that the whole family can work on together in the kitchen.Slow Cooker Pork Roast with Apples and OnionsIngredients5 lb. boneless pork loin 1 Tbsp. olive oil (or butter) salt black pepper 3 gala apples (or pink lady, cored and cut into 8 wedges) 2 yellow onion (sliced) 1 head red cabbage (sliced) 1 bay leaf 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon 1 cup low sodium chicken stock (or apple juice) 2 Tbsp. honey (or brown sugar) PreparationMelt oil or butter in a large sauté pan (or use...
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
Epicurious
Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole
Active Time 25 minutes Total Time 1 hour 30 minutes. Crisp on the outside and cheesy on the inside, hash brown casserole is an easy dish that will please a crowd whether it's served at breakfast or dinner. A béchamel, or creamy roux-based sauce, serves as the base for the casserole alongside thawed frozen shredded hash browns. A cup of sour cream adds a tangy silkiness to the mix, which counters the starchiness of the potatoes.
Epicurious
Vegan Mapo Tofu
In culinary school, I learned how to make the vegetarian version of mapo tofu from chef Li, a Sichuanese chef, who explained that the four essential ingredients are the fermented black beans, chili bean paste, ground Sichuan peppercorns, and ground red chiles—everything else was negotiable. He used minced shiitake mushrooms in place of the ground beef and taught me to thicken the dish with three rounds of starch slurry, until the tofu was suspended in a silky, viscous sauce. We toasted fresh red peppercorns in oil and ground up more peppercorns to sprinkle on the dish for the famous numbing sensation, and suddenly all the elusive, seductive aromas were effortlessly alive.
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Pita Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
