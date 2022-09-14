Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BYU Newsnet
No. 25 BYU women’s soccer defeats Utah 2-1
No. 25 BYU women’s soccer took down Utah 2-1 Saturday to wrap up its non-conference play. This rivalry had fans piling in as there was only standing room remaining to watch the Cougars face off against the Utes at South Field. BYU was able to make some position changes...
BYU Newsnet
No. 12 BYU football deflated early in 41-20 loss to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Talk about a reality check. Just a week following the high of a thrilling double overtime upset over Baylor, No. 12 BYU came crashing down to earth Saturday in an embarrassing 41-20 pillaging at the hands of Oregon. The Cougars didn’t just stumble in Eugene— they...
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s volleyball sweeps Utah Valley in Crosstown Clash
BYU women’s volleyball head coach Heather Olmstead smiled and laughed when she was asked if the football team’s loss to No. 25 Oregon Saturday provided her team extra motivation for its annual Crosstown Clash against Utah Valley. “We’re big supporters of everyone here at BYU,” Olmstead said. “It’s...
BYU Newsnet
BYU swim and dive releases 2022-2023 schedule
The men’s team welcomes seven new freshmen to the roster and returns fifth-year swimmers Josue Ramos Dominguez and Javier Nicolas Matta, while the women’s team welcomes nine new freshmen and returns fifth-year senior Brynn Sproul. The swim and dive season officially begins on Friday, Sept. 23, at 2:00...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Athletics pauses ROC pass sales until the winter season
ROC pass sales were suspended for the remainder of the fall season, to be resumed for student purchase prior to the winter season. Once sales resume, passes will be sold at the same price: $150 for a student pass and $220 for a guest pass, according to a post by @byuroc on Instagram.
BYU Newsnet
No. 12 BYU football ready for “a different beast” in No. 25 Oregon
As enjoyable as last week’s 26-20 upset over Baylor was, BYU football is ready to put it in the past. “You can’t sit on your wins for too long,” linebacker Ben Bywater said. “We’ll enjoy it for 24 hours, but then we’re right back to the drawing board Monday morning. It was a huge win, and it will be a memory for me and Cougar Nation for a long time, but it’s about Oregon this week.”
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: BYU student and graduate find a way to extend cadaver longevity, BYU professor and students help discover first known depictions of two biblical heroines
BYU student Ayden Olsen and graduate Craig Reeves worked together to find that glycerol is an effective humectant to combat the drying and aging of cadavers in the BYU anatomy lab. The two presented their findings at the College Undergraduate Research Award (CURA) conference in Nov. 2021 and won first place.
BYU Newsnet
BYU nutrition professor shares how to eat healthy on a budget
BYU nutrition professor Sarah Bellini shared start-of-semester tips and encouragement for students trying to eat healthy on a budget. Cooking a well-balanced meal doesn’t need to be expensive or time consuming. According to Bellini, it’s something every student can easily do—once they know what to look for.
BYU Newsnet
Thousands of families collaborate in Gifts of the Heart Exchange
Over a thousand BYU graduate students and community members gathered Sept. 10 for free clothes and gear through the Gifts of the Heart Exchange charity event. Since 2007, BYU’s MBA Spouses Association has run Gifts of the Heart Exchange (GOTHE), a clothing drive for graduate students and families in the area surrounding the university.
