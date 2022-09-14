ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pointed to remote work as one reason for falling U.S. labor productivity. Like many bosses, Larry Fink wants to get his employees back to the office. But in a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, the BlackRock CEO offered a new argument as to why his company is pushing a return to the office: helping to bring down the U.S.’s record inflation.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Business Industry#Linus Business#Thomson Reuters#Director Esg Erm#Barclays Investment Bank#Wells Fargo
blockworks.co

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Fund Admin Firm Adds Execs To Expand Digital Asset Services

Meta’s director of infrastructure becomes an advisor for lead developer of an open interoperability protocol. PolySign subsidiary MG Stover recently appointed several executives to meet the growing demand for its digital asset services. The fund administration firm services hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds. The hires...
MARKETS
International Business Times

'A 51% Attack On ETH 2.0 Has Already Happened,' Hedge Fund Partner Claims

Jason Williams, one of the founding partners of the hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital Assets, has a contentious claim about the upcoming Ethereum Merge. "A 51% attack on ETH 2.0 has already happened," Williams said in a tweet Tuesday. "A small group of early insiders and founders already control more than 51% of stakeable ETH."
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
dailyhodl.com

Huge Institutional Money Could Flow Into Ethereum (ETH) Post Merge, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why

A widely followed crypto analyst says that institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) could grow after the second-largest digital asset by market cap transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. While explaining why he is holding Ethereum, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the second-largest crypto asset...
MARKETS
pymnts

Credit Unions See Crypto as Member Investment Conversation Starter

It’s time for credit unions to make sure that they know how to talk to members about crypto, according to a major credit union service organization (CUSO). This is why PSCU, which supports more than 1,900 financial institutions representing nearly 7 billion transactions annually, is rolling out a major initiative focusing both on educating credit union (CU) staff and helping them educate members in turn.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Aims To Educate 103,000,000 User Base With New Crypto App Integration

Digital asset exchange Coinbase is taking an aggressive approach to inform its users how American politicians stand on crypto-related issues. In a new announcement, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong details how the exchange is pushing its crypto education initiative to support political candidates with positive sentiment towards crypto. “Starting...
INTERNET
cryptopotato.com

Citadel, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Launched Crypto Exchange EDX Markets

EDXM was created as a fully independent entity backed by Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, and others. A group of leading venture capital firms and broker-dealers announced the creation of the cryptocurrency platform – EDX Markets (EDXM). The launch received support from giant finance players, including Citadel...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

2023 Investment Guide: DeFi Giants Celsius Network (CEL) and Aave (AAVE)

Celsius Network (CEL) prepares to make a comeback after its fateful bankruptcy filing in July. The crypto jumped double-digits amid market optimism, making it among cryptoland’s top 10 biggest gainers on Wednesday. Another crypto lending platform Aave (AAVE) did not get the same positive sentiment and is down 1.57%...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Valkyrie raises $73.6M for crypto-focused trusts

Alternative asset management firm Valkyrie raised $73.6 million in capital to fund two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The new capital adds to Valkyrie’s $1.2 billion assets under management (AUM) at the end of the second quarter.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Thailand’s SEC bans crypto staking and lending services

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand is preparing to prohibit crypto platforms from providing staking and lending services to clients. According to a press release, the watchdog is cracking down on digital asset depository services in the aftermath of crypto lending platforms’ crashes experienced earlier this year. Several regulators have warned in recent weeks that many more DeFi platforms are on the verge of facing a collapse.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

India Has the Potential to Lead Web3 Revolution: Industry Leaders

Experts believe that India is in a unique position to benefit from Web3, given its large pool of Web3 developers and retail crypto customers, a report in The Times of India said. A quick rollout of 5G, for which contracts have already been awarded to telcos, can further boost India’s chances of leading the Web3 revolution.
INTERNET
cryptopotato.com

Binance CEO Believes Biden’s Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News

The proper regulatory framework from the US will benefit the entire crypto industry, noted CZ. The Biden administration issued its first-ever paper on cryptocurrencies and how the asset class should be regulated within the nation on Friday. While some believe the guidelines require more clarity, Binance’s CEO asserted that the...
ELECTIONS
tipranks.com

Coinbase Stock: $1.2 Billion Revenue Opportunity but Fairly Valued

Are higher interest rates bad? Not if you’re Coinbase (COIN), says J.P. Morgan’s Ken Worthington. Based on the 1-month Treasury yield reaching ~3.75% by the year’s end, the analyst thinks the leading crypto exchange has a “substantial revenue opportunity that originates from higher interest rates.”. How...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy