Read full article on original website
Related
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pointed to remote work as one reason for falling U.S. labor productivity. Like many bosses, Larry Fink wants to get his employees back to the office. But in a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, the BlackRock CEO offered a new argument as to why his company is pushing a return to the office: helping to bring down the U.S.’s record inflation.
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Blockchain Association’s Head of Policy Says Merge ‘Was a Significant Derisking Event’
On Friday (September 16), Jake Chervinsky, Executive Vice President and Head of Policy at Blockchain Association, reacted to Bitcoin maxis, such as Michael Saylor, seemingly celebrating the fact that Ethereum’s Merge upgrade may have made $ETH more of a target for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On...
Former BlackRock executive argues ESG is bad for society and your wallet in WSJ op-ed
The Wall Street Journal published an opinion article by former BlackRock senior executive Terrence R. Keeley Monday which argued against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies to drive investment. "Trillions of dollars have poured into environmental, social and governance funds in recent years," began Keeley, who was a senior executive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said on Friday that after President Joe...
blockworks.co
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Fund Admin Firm Adds Execs To Expand Digital Asset Services
Meta’s director of infrastructure becomes an advisor for lead developer of an open interoperability protocol. PolySign subsidiary MG Stover recently appointed several executives to meet the growing demand for its digital asset services. The fund administration firm services hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds. The hires...
International Business Times
'A 51% Attack On ETH 2.0 Has Already Happened,' Hedge Fund Partner Claims
Jason Williams, one of the founding partners of the hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital Assets, has a contentious claim about the upcoming Ethereum Merge. "A 51% attack on ETH 2.0 has already happened," Williams said in a tweet Tuesday. "A small group of early insiders and founders already control more than 51% of stakeable ETH."
CoinTelegraph
New regulatory bill grants Uruguayan Central Bank control over the nation's crypto industry
The Uruguayan government has introduced legislation to the parliament that accelerates the regulation of the crypto space in the country and establishes the central bank as the regulatory authority. Introduced on Sept 5, the bill strives to clarify the country's regulatory framework for cryptocurrency assets, stating that all companies that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Huge Institutional Money Could Flow Into Ethereum (ETH) Post Merge, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why
A widely followed crypto analyst says that institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) could grow after the second-largest digital asset by market cap transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. While explaining why he is holding Ethereum, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the second-largest crypto asset...
Credit Unions See Crypto as Member Investment Conversation Starter
It’s time for credit unions to make sure that they know how to talk to members about crypto, according to a major credit union service organization (CUSO). This is why PSCU, which supports more than 1,900 financial institutions representing nearly 7 billion transactions annually, is rolling out a major initiative focusing both on educating credit union (CU) staff and helping them educate members in turn.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Aims To Educate 103,000,000 User Base With New Crypto App Integration
Digital asset exchange Coinbase is taking an aggressive approach to inform its users how American politicians stand on crypto-related issues. In a new announcement, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong details how the exchange is pushing its crypto education initiative to support political candidates with positive sentiment towards crypto. “Starting...
cryptopotato.com
Citadel, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Launched Crypto Exchange EDX Markets
EDXM was created as a fully independent entity backed by Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, and others. A group of leading venture capital firms and broker-dealers announced the creation of the cryptocurrency platform – EDX Markets (EDXM). The launch received support from giant finance players, including Citadel...
bitcoinist.com
2023 Investment Guide: DeFi Giants Celsius Network (CEL) and Aave (AAVE)
Celsius Network (CEL) prepares to make a comeback after its fateful bankruptcy filing in July. The crypto jumped double-digits amid market optimism, making it among cryptoland’s top 10 biggest gainers on Wednesday. Another crypto lending platform Aave (AAVE) did not get the same positive sentiment and is down 1.57%...
cryptoslate.com
Valkyrie raises $73.6M for crypto-focused trusts
Alternative asset management firm Valkyrie raised $73.6 million in capital to fund two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The new capital adds to Valkyrie’s $1.2 billion assets under management (AUM) at the end of the second quarter.
financefeeds.com
Thailand’s SEC bans crypto staking and lending services
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand is preparing to prohibit crypto platforms from providing staking and lending services to clients. According to a press release, the watchdog is cracking down on digital asset depository services in the aftermath of crypto lending platforms’ crashes experienced earlier this year. Several regulators have warned in recent weeks that many more DeFi platforms are on the verge of facing a collapse.
zycrypto.com
India Has the Potential to Lead Web3 Revolution: Industry Leaders
Experts believe that India is in a unique position to benefit from Web3, given its large pool of Web3 developers and retail crypto customers, a report in The Times of India said. A quick rollout of 5G, for which contracts have already been awarded to telcos, can further boost India’s chances of leading the Web3 revolution.
dailyhodl.com
Biden Administration Unveils New Framework for ‘Responsible Development’ of Crypto Assets
The White House is revealing new comprehensive guidelines for the responsible development of crypto assets in the US economy. In a new press release, the Biden Administration is unveiling the first-ever framework for the development of digital assets. The guidelines were created using information gathered after Biden made an executive...
cryptopotato.com
Binance CEO Believes Biden’s Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News
The proper regulatory framework from the US will benefit the entire crypto industry, noted CZ. The Biden administration issued its first-ever paper on cryptocurrencies and how the asset class should be regulated within the nation on Friday. While some believe the guidelines require more clarity, Binance’s CEO asserted that the...
tipranks.com
Coinbase Stock: $1.2 Billion Revenue Opportunity but Fairly Valued
Are higher interest rates bad? Not if you’re Coinbase (COIN), says J.P. Morgan’s Ken Worthington. Based on the 1-month Treasury yield reaching ~3.75% by the year’s end, the analyst thinks the leading crypto exchange has a “substantial revenue opportunity that originates from higher interest rates.”. How...
Comments / 0