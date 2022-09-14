ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daily Mail

Roger Federer had 'king-like status' in tennis but he was 'very down-to-earth', says Dan Evans... as the British No 2 recalls being invited to the Swiss base of the retiring Grand Slam legend

Dan Evans knew he was starting to make it in tennis when he had the royal summons from Roger Federer to practise with him. That was in Dubai eight years ago, and in the intervening period he has twice made visits to his base in Switzerland to act as a sparring partner.
TENNIS
BBC

Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state

People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
U.K.
FOX Sports

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ruined the homecoming of Carlos Alcaraz after fighting back to beat the world’s new top-ranked player 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to level Canada with Spain at 1-1 in the Davis Cup on Friday. Spaniards flocked to Valencia to see 19-year-old Alcaraz in...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
TENNIS
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
BBC

Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform

Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
U.K.
AOL Corp

Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday

LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released more details...
U.K.
BBC

Davis Cup: Andy Murray hopes to still be selected for Great Britain

Andy Murray says he hopes to "still be selected for the Davis Cup in the future" after he started Great Britain's match against Kazakhstan with a straight-set win in Glasgow. The Scot beat Dmitry Popko 6-3 6-4 in GB's consolation tie after earlier losses to the USA and the Netherlands.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Kent hero Joey Evison hails 'legend' Darren Stevens, after the 46-year-old finally won the county's first one-day trophy in 44 years with victory over Lancashire in the Royal London Cup

Joey Evison paid tribute to ‘Kent legend’ Darren Stevens after helping the county secure their first one-day trophy in 44 years with a 21-run win over Lancashire. The 46-year-old Stevens had already been playing first-class cricket for five summers by the time Evison was born in 2001, and is now on the lookout for another county after Kent declined to extend his 18-season stay at Canterbury.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Felix Auger-Aliassime takes down world number one Carlos Alcaraz at Davis Cup

Felix Auger-Aliassime played the match of his career to defeat Alcaraz in his home country and in his debut match as world number one. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to eventually win the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 and put an end to Alcaraz’s winning streak.
TENNIS
BBC

Scotland wins medals in tug of war world championships

Scottish tug of war clubs have won medals at the world championships in the Netherlands. Ayrshire and Cornhill both brought teams to the games and an international team also took part. Ayrshire junior women took gold on Thursday and Scotland's junior women brought home a silver medal in their weight...
WORLD
Reuters

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
TENNIS

