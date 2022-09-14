Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 on Disney Plus. Did you catch The Flight Attendant star Griffin Matthews on the fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Griffin played Luke Jacobsen, a fashion designer who only worked exclusively with top-tier super-powered clients (Daredevil among them apparently!).

