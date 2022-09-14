Read full article on original website
George Richardson
3d ago
oh great, just what we need more apartment complexes. continuing to ruin Beaufort, welcome to little New York. pretty soon this city/county is going to be nothing but concrete and asphalt. no tree's no nature at all.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
cityofbeaufort.org
2 companies to open operations at spec building in Beaufort Commerce Park
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Sept. 15, 2022) – The City of Beaufort’s commitment to diversifying its economy is paying results – the latest examples being a fully leased spec building at Beaufort Commerce Park, with an additional spec building in the planning stages. This comes on top of the...
abcnews4.com
Renters struggle to get maintenance under local property management company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some Charleston renters worry about their health after seeing significant problems in their homes. They say Conrex Property Management isn't helping. Emmy Moore says she was told the home had been inspected and cleaned before moving in. This was the first of many problems. "It...
wtoc.com
In-person meeting held over I-95 widening project through Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation had an in-person meeting tonight over their I-95 widening project giving residents a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns. The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on I-95 from the Savannah River to US 278. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
counton2.com
Goose Creek receives $50M investment for development
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek has received a $50 million investment through a public-private partnership with Urban Core Advisors, which will go towards a development project. The Uptown development at Carnes Crossroads will have over 100,000 square feet dedicated to restaurants, retail, flex space,...
Habitat for Humanity gives keys to new homeowner on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home to a deserving family on Hilton Head Island on Thursday. For the Diaz family, it was a ribbon cutting for more than a house, but a better future. The Diaz family all put in the hours. along with ‘volunteers, to make this […]
yourislandnews.com
County selects plan to slow traffic on busy Sunset Blvd.
With input from the public, county officials have a tentative plan to slow traffic along Sunset Boulevard on Lady’s Island, but a source for funding the entire plan has yet to be identified. According to Beaufort County District 2 Councilmember Paul Sommerville, speeding along narrow Sunset Boulevard has long...
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill road to be closed due to railroad crossing improvements
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy section of roadway in Richmond Hill is set to be closed in the coming days for rail crossing work. An important update is the repairs will take place in a different location from what was originally expected. The rail crossing work is set...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgac.com
Mask Requirement Lifted at Savannah River Site
Effective immediately, masks are no longer required regardless of vaccination status at the Savannah River Site. A memo from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions says there are also no masking or social distancing restrictions regarding in-person meetings, due to the reduced number of COVID-19 cases in the community. Masking is still optional for all subcontractor, supplier or vendor employees.
thegeorgeanne.com
Seven Things to do on River Street
Whether you are looking for a couples retreat, family day trip or a pre-wedding party, in the heart of Savannah lies a several-century-old cobblestone street that has something for everyone. River Street gives you a first-hand look at Savannah’s waterfront while providing nearly 100 restaurants, pubs, boutiques, and endless history. Here are some of the street’s biggest hotspots and must-see attractions!
wtoc.com
Organizations building affordable homes on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Affordable housing is hard to find in many parts of our area, especially on Hilton Head Island. ”It just offers them something that impacts them for generations to come,” said Brenda Dooley, the executive director of Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity. Hilton...
live5news.com
IOP councilman, former mayor fight back against beach parking law
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a year after a state bill was passed that would ensure access to some free parking and give the state control of public roads in beach towns, the former mayor and a current councilman from the Isle of Palms say it is an “unprecedented attack upon the SC State Constitution and rule of law.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Savannah Airbnb Is A Real Barbie Dream House & You Can Rent It For As Cheap As $29/Person
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. This Airbnb in Savannah, GA is a real-life Barbie dream house and is perfect for a nostalgic getaway for you and a group of your best friends.
charlestondaily.net
October Events with Charleston County Parks
Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
City of Rincon announces new city manager
RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Rincon is announcing a new city manager who will start serving the people of Rincon starting September 19. According to city officials, the City of Rincon is welcoming Jonathan Lynn as the new city manager next Monday. Lynn graduated Georgia Southern with a Bachelor of Arts in Political […]
live5news.com
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
matadornetwork.com
These Tybee Island Airbnbs Are the Perfect Beach Escape
A mere 30-minute drive from Savannah, residents of Georgia have vacationed on Tybee Island since the late 17th century. This barrier island is lined with golden beaches while a network of creeks and marshes delight wildlife watchers and kayakers. Not to be outshone, Tybee Island’s accommodation scene comprises ornate antebellum architecture and renovated fisherman’s cottages. Here is the best of the Airbnb Tybee Island vacation rental scene for families, couples, and travelers with pets.
wtoc.com
Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 60,000 union railroad workers could go on strike as soon as this Friday. Nearly a third of the nation’s freight could come to a grinding halt and cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day. Some railroads have already stopped accepting shipments...
Comments / 1