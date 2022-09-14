ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Comments / 1

George Richardson
3d ago

oh great, just what we need more apartment complexes. continuing to ruin Beaufort, welcome to little New York. pretty soon this city/county is going to be nothing but concrete and asphalt. no tree's no nature at all.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, SC
Business
City
Salem, SC
Beaufort, SC
Government
Beaufort, SC
Real Estate
City
Beaufort, SC
counton2.com

Goose Creek receives $50M investment for development

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek has received a $50 million investment through a public-private partnership with Urban Core Advisors, which will go towards a development project. The Uptown development at Carnes Crossroads will have over 100,000 square feet dedicated to restaurants, retail, flex space,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
yourislandnews.com

County selects plan to slow traffic on busy Sunset Blvd.

With input from the public, county officials have a tentative plan to slow traffic along Sunset Boulevard on Lady’s Island, but a source for funding the entire plan has yet to be identified. According to Beaufort County District 2 Councilmember Paul Sommerville, speeding along narrow Sunset Boulevard has long...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#The Apartments#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Llc#Drb
wgac.com

Mask Requirement Lifted at Savannah River Site

Effective immediately, masks are no longer required regardless of vaccination status at the Savannah River Site. A memo from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions says there are also no masking or social distancing restrictions regarding in-person meetings, due to the reduced number of COVID-19 cases in the community. Masking is still optional for all subcontractor, supplier or vendor employees.
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Seven Things to do on River Street

Whether you are looking for a couples retreat, family day trip or a pre-wedding party, in the heart of Savannah lies a several-century-old cobblestone street that has something for everyone. River Street gives you a first-hand look at Savannah’s waterfront while providing nearly 100 restaurants, pubs, boutiques, and endless history. Here are some of the street’s biggest hotspots and must-see attractions!
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Organizations building affordable homes on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Affordable housing is hard to find in many parts of our area, especially on Hilton Head Island. ”It just offers them something that impacts them for generations to come,” said Brenda Dooley, the executive director of Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity. Hilton...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

IOP councilman, former mayor fight back against beach parking law

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a year after a state bill was passed that would ensure access to some free parking and give the state control of public roads in beach towns, the former mayor and a current councilman from the Isle of Palms say it is an “unprecedented attack upon the SC State Constitution and rule of law.”
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
charlestondaily.net

October Events with Charleston County Parks

Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

City of Rincon announces new city manager

RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Rincon is announcing a new city manager who will start serving the people of Rincon starting September 19. According to city officials, the City of Rincon is welcoming Jonathan Lynn as the new city manager next Monday. Lynn graduated Georgia Southern with a Bachelor of Arts in Political […]
RINCON, GA
live5news.com

Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
CHARLESTON, SC
matadornetwork.com

These Tybee Island Airbnbs Are the Perfect Beach Escape

A mere 30-minute drive from Savannah, residents of Georgia have vacationed on Tybee Island since the late 17th century. This barrier island is lined with golden beaches while a network of creeks and marshes delight wildlife watchers and kayakers. Not to be outshone, Tybee Island’s accommodation scene comprises ornate antebellum architecture and renovated fisherman’s cottages. Here is the best of the Airbnb Tybee Island vacation rental scene for families, couples, and travelers with pets.
wtoc.com

Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 60,000 union railroad workers could go on strike as soon as this Friday. Nearly a third of the nation’s freight could come to a grinding halt and cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day. Some railroads have already stopped accepting shipments...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy