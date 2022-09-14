ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy Times

Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal, US military intel chief says

Russia’s setbacks and stretched resources in Ukraine show its forces are incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin’s initial aims in invading the country as things stand now, the Pentagon’s intelligence chief said Friday. “We’re coming to a point right now where I think Putin is going to...
POLITICS
Navy Times

GOP reps fear loan forgiveness plan will hurt military recruiting

A group of 19 Republican lawmakers is demanding President Joe Biden respond to concerns that his recent student loan forgiveness decision will hurt military recruiting by devaluing GI Bill benefits. “By forgiving such a wide swath of loans for borrowers, you are removing any leverage the Department of Defense maintained...
MILITARY
Navy Times

How a Republican rift on Ukraine could complicate future aid packages

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders who hope to take control of Congress after the November elections would face a growing gap between members of their caucus calling for more robust aid to Ukraine and a contingent skeptical of continuing to shell out billions of dollars to Kyiv as the war with Russia continues.
FOREIGN POLICY
Navy Times

Defense, VA leaders renew calls to prevent suicides in new message

As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough released a message Friday encouraging troops and veterans to seek out care to “prevent tragic losses.”. “It’s important to remember that there is hope. Suicide prevention is possible,” McDonough says in the...
MILITARY
Navy Times

WATCH: Our favorite hilarious military recruiting ads from the 1980s

The 1980s were a time of big hair and even bigger shoulder pads. It was also a golden era for military recruiting commercials, ads so excellent they could bring crocodile tears to the eyes of Bill and Ted. During the decade of jammin’ joggers, the Defense Department took some serious...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Military Creepypasta is a treasure trove of scary war stories

Veterans love a captive audience. If there’s an opportunity to impart a few “back in my day” tales of salt doggery, well, pull up a chair. Now, with spooky season well on its way, the time is appropriate to hang up the ordinary stories of chow hall food and barracks mold in favor of a few truly terrifying tales. And Military Creepypasta has more than enough to spare for that next session of campfire storytelling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

