Jaguars 24, Colts 0: Jacksonville blows out AFC South rival
The Jacksonville Jaguars blew the doors off the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a 24-0 shutout victory. The Colts have an odd history of losing road games against the Jaguars, but few expected this kind of domination in Week 2. Jacksonville intercepted Matt Ryan on the opening drive of the game, drove down the field for a touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, and never looked back.
Chargers' Justin Herbert undergoes X-rays on midsection
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays on his midsection following Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is "dealing with something in his abdomen," but he added that the quarterback is "ok" and a lingering issue is unlikely. Herbert will benefit from the extra days off heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the X-ray results should provide a clearer sense of his status moving forward.
Ravens S Marcus Williams has multiple sensational interceptions in Week 2 vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the 2022 season, and the team started the game off hot. Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff for a 103-yard touchdown while the defense made some key plays, including multiple from a player who was not on the team a season ago.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL
The Arizona Cardinals will meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from Allegiant Stadium. The Cardinals will look to turn things around after a 44-21 loss to the Chiefs last week where it looked like Kyler Murray should have played some preseason snaps. Meanwhile, the Raiders will look to bounce back after a 24-19 loss to the Chargers in week one.
Jets' Braxton Berrios (heel) active for Week 2
The New York Jets listed Braxton Berrios (heel) as active for Week 2's game against the Cleveland Browns. Berrios will likely still play the WR4/slot role in today's game and doesn't have a ton of upside in the Jets' lackluster offense, but could still see a couple of designed plays.
Julio Jones (knee) out for Buccaneers in Week 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) has been ruled out of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Jones has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Saints on Sunday. Mike Evans (calf) and Russell Gage (hamstring) are available for the Buccaneers' passing game. Our models expect Evans to see 8.75 targets in Week 2.
Saints' Jameis Winston (back) suiting up for Week 2
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) will play in the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston picked up a back injury in the first week of NFL action, but it won't keep him out of today's tough divisional matchup against the Bucs. Our models project...
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
A fight in Buccaneers-Saints turned into late-game ejections for Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore
In the midst of a stifling performance by the Saints’ defense, the Buccaneers (-2.5) and Tom Brady were understandably pretty frustrated for most of the afternoon in New Orleans on Sunday. With Tampa Bay sitting at just three points late during this pivotal divisional matchup, frustrations seemed to come to a head for Mike Evans.
Chuckie Robinson starting for Cincinnati Sunday afternoon
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Robinson is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Robinson for 0.5 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 4.1...
NFL Betting Guide: Week 2
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information, advanced stats, and people attempting, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correctly. It's essentially flipping a coin.
Gabe Davis (ankle) downgraded to questionable for Buffalo in Week 2
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is listed questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. A late-breaking injury update is never something you want to see. Davis, who practiced in full leading into the weekend, got in only a limited session Saturday. With a Monday Night game, he'll have an extra day to rest up, but it's a disconcerting sign for the breakout pass-catcher. Keep an eye on his status over the next 48-plus hours. If Davis sits, Khalil Shakir and Jake Kumerow would likely see larger roles.
Corey Dickerson starting Game 2 Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits,...
Richie Palacios batting sixth for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Richie Palacios is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Palacios will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Steven Kwan moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Palacios for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
Jordan Diaz in Athletics' lineup Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics infielder Jordan Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Diaz is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Diaz for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI adn 5.9 FanDuel points.
Austin Romine sitting for Reds Sunday afternoon
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is not in the lneup Sunday in the team's game against the St. >ouis Cardinals. Romine is being replaced behind the plate by Chuckie Robinson versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 111 plate appearances this season, Romine has a .181 batting average with a .506...
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Taylor will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 7.2 FanDuel points...
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting ninth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Javier Assad and the Cubs. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 9.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Andres Gimenez leading off for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Gimenez will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Owen Miller returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gimenez for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
Cardinals' Paul DeJong starting at shortstop Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals will start Paul DeJong at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. DeJong will bat ninth and start at shortstop Sunday while Tommy Edman takes the afternoon off. DeJong has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.9 fantasy points against the...
