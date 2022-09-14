Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is listed questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. A late-breaking injury update is never something you want to see. Davis, who practiced in full leading into the weekend, got in only a limited session Saturday. With a Monday Night game, he'll have an extra day to rest up, but it's a disconcerting sign for the breakout pass-catcher. Keep an eye on his status over the next 48-plus hours. If Davis sits, Khalil Shakir and Jake Kumerow would likely see larger roles.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO