Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery

TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged. The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton. State...
HOPKINTON, NY
Watertown, NY
Sackets Harbor, NY
Watertown, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with swath of charges for allegedly assaulting female during domestic incident

LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with a swath of charges that trace back to reports of a domestic incident in the town of Lee. Josey C. Shultz, 32, of Lee, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office this past Monday. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a weapon; along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing in the second-degree and a violation of harassment in the second-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
ADAMS, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Head-on collision engulfs car in flames

Coventry, VT — Vermont State Police responded to a head-on crash at the interaction of US Route 5 and VT Route 14 on Saturday around 6 pm. Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, had lost control of his 2018 Toyota Tacoma. His vehicle crossed over the median and hit an older model pickup truck driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, VT.
CHARLESTON, VT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Troopers seek help finding man wanted in domestic incident

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Lisbon man who’s wanted on charges stemming from what they call a “physical domestic” last month. Troopers say 33-year-old Patrick Whitehill is wanted on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. All the charges are misdemeanors.
LISBON, NY
wwnytv.com

Concealed carry signs offered in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - You may soon see signs hanging in the windows of St. Lawrence County businesses that tell people if they’re allowed to carry a concealed weapon inside. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that private businesses in the county that wish to allow...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

