localsyr.com
Jefferson County woman riding a bicycle dies after crashing into a car
TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle is dead after colliding with a car in Jefferson County. New York State Police responded to the bicycle and motor vehicle crash on Route 11 around 2:43 p.m. on Friday. The investigation revealed Jean Winchell...
wwnytv.com
State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery
TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged. The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton. State...
28-year-old woman biking in North Country dies in crash with vehicle, troopers say
Adams, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman died in a crash with a vehicle while biking in the North Country Friday, troopers said. Jean Winchell, of Adams Center, was biking at 2:43 p.m. going south along Route 11 in Adams, according to a news release from state police. Winchell collided...
State police: NY trooper charged with felony after returning used toy to a Watertown Walmart
Watertown, N.Y. — A state trooper was charged with a felony Tuesday after he returned a used toy to a Watertown Walmart, troopers said. Errol Oskay, 34, of Sackets Harbor, bought a riding toy while off duty at Walmart on Monday, according to a news release by the New York State Police.
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man faced with swath of charges for allegedly assaulting female during domestic incident
LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with a swath of charges that trace back to reports of a domestic incident in the town of Lee. Josey C. Shultz, 32, of Lee, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office this past Monday. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a weapon; along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing in the second-degree and a violation of harassment in the second-degree.
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
NYS Troopers arrest two men in domestic dispute
New York State Troopers arrest two men after a domestic dispute involving a gun. The Investigation found Cody A. Sample, 34, of Saranac, and Richard L. Baillargeon, 30 of Chazy, to be involved in the incident.
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman allegedly stole numerous items from three area businesses in the Western Adirondacks: TOWPD
OLD FORGE- A woman from Monroe County is accused of stealing numerous merchandise from local businesses in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Jessica M. Nichols, 39, of Fairport, NY was arrested and charged by the Town of Webb Police Department with three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny. According to Chief...
mychamplainvalley.com
Head-on collision engulfs car in flames
Coventry, VT — Vermont State Police responded to a head-on crash at the interaction of US Route 5 and VT Route 14 on Saturday around 6 pm. Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, had lost control of his 2018 Toyota Tacoma. His vehicle crossed over the median and hit an older model pickup truck driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, VT.
CNY student who made threat on school bus arrested, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A Vernon Verona Sherrill student was arrested Thursday after the student made a threat on a school bus, deputies said. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called at about noon to the VVS High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. VVS...
wwnytv.com
Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief returned to Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse. Matt Timerman told 7 News he was before the grand jury for about two hours Friday afternoon. This marks the second time...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
wwnytv.com
Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
Questions for Those Pictured: Do You Recognize Any of Them [PHOTOS]
Police are trying to identify several individuals wanted for questioning in an alleged road rage incident in August that sent a man to the hospital. None of those pictured has been implicated in, of suspected of committing, any crime. The original incident took place during the afternoon on Saturday, August...
wwnytv.com
Troopers seek help finding man wanted in domestic incident
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Lisbon man who’s wanted on charges stemming from what they call a “physical domestic” last month. Troopers say 33-year-old Patrick Whitehill is wanted on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. All the charges are misdemeanors.
wwnytv.com
Concealed carry signs offered in St. Lawrence County
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - You may soon see signs hanging in the windows of St. Lawrence County businesses that tell people if they’re allowed to carry a concealed weapon inside. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that private businesses in the county that wish to allow...
