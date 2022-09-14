ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Shelby Reporter

DAR to ring bells for Constitution Week

The local David Lindsay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution started its annual September meeting with Chapter Registrar, Judith Kennedy Arthur, inducting three of its members, Mary Harris, Elizabeth Cook and Senator April Weaver. Each was given a rose along with their new membership packet. All inductees have...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation

Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
wbrc.com

All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon retires after 24 years at Prince of Peace

When the Rev. John Fallon was appointed pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in 1998, some church members were determined they weren’t going to let him shake things up. On his first Sunday after his appointment by the bishop of the Birmingham diocese, Fallon was walking by the church kitchen and heard some men talking about how they didn’t want the “new guy” to come in and change everything.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
ONEONTA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Columbiana Beautification Board looks back on progress

COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Beautification Board has had a stand-out fiscal year. A volunteer board of nine people approved by the City Council came under the new leadership of Lisa Strickland Davis one year ago, who has helped the board reach several new goals. “This season is always a...
COLUMBIANA, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18. Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations

Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
HOOVER, AL

