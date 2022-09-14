Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
DAR to ring bells for Constitution Week
The local David Lindsay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution started its annual September meeting with Chapter Registrar, Judith Kennedy Arthur, inducting three of its members, Mary Harris, Elizabeth Cook and Senator April Weaver. Each was given a rose along with their new membership packet. All inductees have...
Sarah Collins, ‘fifth little girl’ of 16th Street church bombing, reunites with nurse who treated her in 1963
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse.
The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
birminghamtimes.com
Frank E. Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
Frank E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor...
Village Living
Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon retires after 24 years at Prince of Peace
When the Rev. John Fallon was appointed pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in 1998, some church members were determined they weren’t going to let him shake things up. On his first Sunday after his appointment by the bishop of the Birmingham diocese, Fallon was walking by the church kitchen and heard some men talking about how they didn’t want the “new guy” to come in and change everything.
Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
Memoir Explores ‘Being Black but Growing Up White’ After the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing
Lisa McNair’s name was tied to Birmingham’s history from the moment she was born. “I was born almost exactly a year after [Denise] was killed, and so I was kind of a miracle baby,” she said. McNair’s sister, 11-year-old Carol “Denise” McNair, was the youngest of four...
Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
Shelby Reporter
Columbiana Beautification Board looks back on progress
COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Beautification Board has had a stand-out fiscal year. A volunteer board of nine people approved by the City Council came under the new leadership of Lisa Strickland Davis one year ago, who has helped the board reach several new goals. “This season is always a...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18. Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Ethics trial of suspended Jefferson County Judge Tracie Todd resumes today
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary today resumes its second ethics trial of Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd, who is accused of not returning to work as ordered after a previous conviction of ethics violations and of making false or misleading statements about her return. Todd has asked the...
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
Alabama man is reunited with dog after it was swept off in carjacking: He's my 'little buddy'
An Alabama man has been reunited with his four-legged best friend after his car was hijacked. Phillip Lewis of Cullman County was held at gunpoint on Aug. 28 while he was pumping gas at Dodge City's Chevron gas station. On a phone call with Fox News Digital as he recounted...
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
