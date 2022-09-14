WOLLONGONG, Australia — Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third time trial gold medal at the opening event of the world road cycling championships on Sunday. Taking advantage of a technical course at the coastal town of Wollongong, south of Sydney, van Dijk maintained a perfectly paced cadence to beat Australia’s Grace Brown by 12.79 seconds to defend the time trial gold she won last year. Swiss rival Marlen Reusser took bronze.

SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO