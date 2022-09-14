Girls swimming: How Oregon’s Alyse Block has blossomed into one of state’s top swimmers

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace, III, passed away after battling cancer at the age of 73. Butch was raised on the family farm and graduated from Belleville High School in 1967 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base until he was honorably discharged in 1971. Upon his return, he married Louise Packard and they had one son, Michael. Butch was employed at Oscar Mayer for 31 years. In 1977, he met Rose Ann “Rosie” Myrland Leikness Ace and they later married in 1984 joining their families together forever. In 1996, Butch and Rosie bought the Main Tap where Butch continued to run Rosie’s Main Tap after her death with the support of Renee Hardy and sold it in 2012.

OREGON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO