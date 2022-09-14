ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Girls swimming: How Oregon’s Alyse Block has blossomed into one of state’s top swimmers

By Mark Nesbitt Sports editor
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Volleyball: Oregon brings out brooms against Baraboo, Portage

The Oregon volleyball team picked up its second straight Badger West Conference sweep with a 3-0 win against Baraboo on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Oregon High School. Oregon swept Portage 3-0 in a conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Portage High School. Oregon 3, Baraboo 0. Oregon (11-5, 3-1...
BARABOO, WI
Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace, III

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace, III, passed away after battling cancer at the age of 73. Butch was raised on the family farm and graduated from Belleville High School in 1967 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base until he was honorably discharged in 1971. Upon his return, he married Louise Packard and they had one son, Michael. Butch was employed at Oscar Mayer for 31 years. In 1977, he met Rose Ann “Rosie” Myrland Leikness Ace and they later married in 1984 joining their families together forever. In 1996, Butch and Rosie bought the Main Tap where Butch continued to run Rosie’s Main Tap after her death with the support of Renee Hardy and sold it in 2012.
OREGON, WI
Letter: Asking for input on Main Street property

Over the last couple of months the Village of Oregon has collected input regarding potential use of the 249 N. Main Street property. The village has contracted services with Vandewalle to compile the information from the public listening session, the survey sent to the adjacent neighbors and random addresses in the village, and emails received. Vandewalle will be accepting email submissions until Sept. 30 so they can enter the data into a report for the village board to review.
OREGON, WI
Tensions rise over the future of TORC

Accusations of misinformation and aggression flew at the Town of Oregon Board Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during discussion of the Town of Oregon Recycling Center’s (TORC) future. Tensions over the potential shutting-down of its garbage collection services continued to rise despite no formal decision yet being made. In...
OREGON, WI

Community Policy