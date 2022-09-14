Watch & Win Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Tickets

Related
Four Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Claim Combined $4,000,000 This Week
The Florida Lottery announced four new millionaires this past week with combined winnings of $4,000,000! On Monday, Robert White, 61, of Apopka, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On 500X The Cash Lottery Scratch-Off
The Florida Lottery announced on Fridat that Sidney Herbert, 44, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Herbert purchased
Florida man becomes ‘instant millionaire’ from scratch-off game
A Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Friday, Florida Lottery officials announced.
Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after playing the Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game. Karelia Martinez, 47, of Riverview in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. Martinez purchased her winning ticket from...
Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 From Lottery Scratch-Off During Walmart Stop
Today, the Florida Lottery announces that Deborah Robinson-Sparks, 61, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Robinson-Sparks purchased her
Florida man becomes ‘$1M richer’ for winning Gold Rush scratch-off ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old Florida man has “one million reasons to smile this morning” after he won a second-place prize worth $1 million playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Robert White, 61, of Apopka, who claimed his $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office, chose to […]
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)
Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
Couple accidentally charged $100K for dinner on cruise from Florida
A couple sailing aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas was mistakenly charged nearly $100,000 after dining in one of the ship’s specialty restaurants.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
How to Rent an Apartment in Florida
Florida is the ultimate destination for people who want to live out their vacation in paradise. With all of its sunny days and beautiful scenery, it’s easy on your wallet too!. That being said, renting here involves more than just signing a lease on the first meeting with the...
Major off-price store chain opens new location in Florida
Burlington, a popular off-price retail store chain, has opened a new location in Florida, and they are giving away some great prizes during the grand opening weekend. On Friday, September 16, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Burlington opened its newest store location in Florida.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
Thousands of volunteers expected at South Florida beaches for International Coastal Cleanup
MIAMI - On Saturday, September 17th, South Florida beaches will welcome thousands of volunteers for International Coastal Cleanup."You know who cleans the mangroves? No one," says Manny Rionda, founder of Fill-A-Bag. Organizations like Fill-A-Bag will be cleaning up thousands of pounds of trash on the beach, and in the mangroves. In 2021, Florida volunteers picked up more than 90,000lbs of trash in one weekend. This weekend, there will be more than 50 beach cleanup events in South Florida. "You'll never cease to be amazed with what you'll find in a beach cleanup," says Rionda. The most found litter items? Cigarette butts, bottle caps, and plastic. "The longer this is here, the more it breaks down and animals eat this…it's not good for them," says Rionda. Rionda says even if people can't attend this weekend's events, small actions to make the beach cleaner will make lasting impacts. To volunteer on International Coastal Clean Up Day, click here.Learn more about Fill-A-Bag here. For more information on beach clean ups, click here.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Florida's New Minimum Wage is Finally Approved
Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
Most Stolen Cars In Florida Here’s The List
Most Stolen Cars In Florida. Here’s The List. Did you know about a million vehicles were stolen in the United State last year. Curious as to which ones are the most attractive to crooks? Me too. Here’s the deal. Pickup trucks are quickly becoming a favorite of thieves nationwide and it’s no different here in Florida.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?
NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
