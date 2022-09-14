ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
waynetimes.com

The traveling thief

The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
News 8 WROC

New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
WHEC TV-10

Traffic backup on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A traffic alert for anyone heading home. There is a backup on I-390 on the city’s West side. Right now, all lanes are blocked on 390 Northbound and Southbound in the area of Chili Avenue. Stay tuned for any updates.
WETM

Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
13 WHAM

I-390 opens back up after police secure potentially suicidal man

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Police say they got a call around 4:00 p.m. from multiple jurisdictions for a potentially suicidal man in the area. Police were able to track him down in a vehicle outside of a building on Chili Ave. It was learned that possible handguns were in...
13 WHAM

Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets

Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

City police and the owner of Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac are thankful to a local citizen. The unnamed individual made a call late Monday night that ultimately led to arrests in a burglary attempt. Police said they would not release any information about the caller in case that individual did not want the attention. The County Dispatch Center received a call around 11:50 p.m. Monday. It was reported there were people inside Ken Barrett Chevrolet. Officers arrived and encountered four people trying to run away from the back of the business. Police arrested two of the suspects, 26-year-old Darnell Cleveland and 18-year-old Kanyia Coleman, both of Buffalo, at the scene. The other two suspects, 21-year-old Craig Lynch Jr. and 18-year-old Nyejay Braction, both also of Buffalo, were taken into custody close to the scene. Cleveland provided a false name in an attempt to prevent officers from arresting him on several outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant. Lynch struggled with officers while being detained. No injuries occurred. Cleveland was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal impersonation. Lynch was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Braction and Coleman were both charged with third-degree burglary. All suspects were arraigned on Tuesday before Judge Durin Rogers in Batavia City Court. In accordance with New York state bail reform, Cleveland and Lynch were released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. However, Cleveland was then remanded to the Genesee County Jail on his outstanding parole warrant. Braction and Coleman were released on their own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be placed.
News 8 WROC

How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Sept. 18, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester In Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam speaks with local wealth adviser Jarrett Felton. There have been some questions about student loans following the announcement from the White House last month. Who qualifies, how long do people have to apply for relief, and who is eligible for total loan forgiveness — those are all things covered in this conversation.
