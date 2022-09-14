Read full article on original website
Funnel Cloud Forms Near Walt Disney World, No Tornado Touchdown
Although Florida isn’t exactly known for its lack of extreme weather, tornadoes are still something of a rarity around the area. So it was extremely surprising to guests around Walt Disney World who spotted a funnel cloud, precursor to a tornado, forming near the resort this evening. Guests particularly...
Sign Installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets at Disneyland
Last weekend at D23 Expo, we got a special look at a new accessories and cookware shop headed to New Orleans Square and themed to “The Princess and the Frog”. Now the first signs have been installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets!. The...
New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
If you want to keep track of what's happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney's Hollywood Studios is now available.
Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit Returns for 2022 at Downtown Disney District Featuring Treat Pail Prize
The Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit has returned to Downtown Disney District for another year of pumpkin hunting. The scavenger hunt map is $9.99 and can be found at Pin Traders or World of Disney. There are signs...
Disney Files Patent for Glasses-Free VR Attraction, Possible First Look Inside ‘Peter Pan’ Ride, and More: Daily Recap (9/17/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, September 17, 2022.
New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film Release Date Moved From March 2023
Disney has moved the release date for their new “Haunted Mansion” film, Deadline reports. “The Haunted Mansion” was previously scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. It will now be released on August 11, 2023. For more information on booking your next trip with our official...
Comcast CEO Says Universal is ‘Gaining Share’ on Disney Parks
At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said he believes Universal theme parks are catching up to Disney in terms of market share. He pointed to Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park as a sign that tides are changing in Central Florida. Here...
NEW Sparkling Rose Gold Sequin Minnie Ear Headband at Disneyland Resort
Stand out from the crowd with these stunning sparkling ears! They are sure to catch the eye with their plastic bubbled design, filled with glitter that dances as you move. These were found at the Emporium in Disneyland Park.
‘Euro Disney’ Retro Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
If you're a big fan of retro-themed Disney merchandise and can't make it out to Walt Disney World for the Vault Collection, you can pop into the Emporium at Disneyland now to pick up these new "Euro Disney 1992" ears we found!
October Hours Extended at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Walt Disney World has extended hours at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from October 2 through 29. EPCOT will open a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., instead of at 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 9:00 p.m.
New Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle Bottle Available
A new Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle bottle is available at the hotel. The Corkcicle is aqua blue, with "Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort" on one side. The lettering is slightly debossed and shiny...
Walt Disney World Park Hours Extended in October, ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ Character Breakfast Returning to Crystal Palace, Grad Nite Returning to Disneyland with Significant Price Hike, & More: Daily Recap (9/16/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 16, 2022.
‘Disney Munchlings’ Mystery Plush Arrive at Disneyland Resort
As seen at D23 Expo, these good enough to eat Munchlings have found their way into the Candy Palace at Disneyland Park. You can choose between larger plushes based off of your favorite characters, such as Baymax, Stitch, and Pooh, or choose from a variety of themed smaller blind boxes. The larger plushes retail at $34.99, while the blind boxes cost $16.99.
REVIEW: Universal Monsters: Legends of Fear House at Universal Studios Japan’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022
You’re in a cemetery in the dark, running away from an onslaught of monsters… Werewolves, Frankenstein, Dracula… Can you survive the hell you’re about to enter?. Based on the wildly popular Universal Monsters house from Halloween Horror Nights 29 at Universal Orlando Resort, this house is brand-new to Universal Studios Japan, and is among the most-anticipated additions to the park’s Halloween Horror Nights slate, seeing as the Monsters are beloved at the park. To this day, “Beetlejuice’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Graveyard Revue” plays as the “Universal Monsters Live Rock ‘n’ Roll Show” unchanged since 2001 to full audiences of a fervent fanbase, making this a prime choice.
New Banners Finally Hung on Lift Hill of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida
If you’re a roller coaster fan, chances are you are aware of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster at Production Central in Universal Studios. One significant piece of this attraction has been missing for a while, its banner. In one of our posts back in October of 2020, the banner isn’t visible, so it has been several years since one has been up there. However, we recently spotted new banners bring hung on the coaster’s lift hill.
New ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Teacups Collection at Walt Disney World
In addition to the new Loungefly teacups bag, Walt Disney World has some "Alice in Wonderland" teacup-inspired kitchenware. We found these items in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, as well as throughout in Walt Disney World in World of Disney and Creations Shop.
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Ear Headband Now Available
A new Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa ear headband has joined the matching Loungefly backpack in Curious Clothiers. Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Ear Headband – $39.99. The headband itself is blue,...
New ‘The Aristocats’ Table Runner, Journal, and Blanket by Ann Shen at Magic Kingdom
The first items from Ann Shen's new "The Aristocats" merchandise collection have arrived at Walt Disney World. This collection, which launched with a 2023 poster calendar, was fully unveiled at D23. We found this journal, table runner, and blanket at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom.
New Dumbo Mug and Ceramic Container From Walt Disney World
Two new Dumbo home items are available at Walt Disney World. We found this Dumbo mug and container in Creations Shop at EPCOT. Dumbo Ceramic Container – $24.99. This small container resembles a circus tent or...
New ‘Pinocchio’ Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush at Disneyland Resort
Always let your conscience be your guide thanks to this "Pinocchio" Jiminy Cricket shoulder plush from Disneyland Resort. We found Jiminy in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush – $19.99...
