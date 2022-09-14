You’re in a cemetery in the dark, running away from an onslaught of monsters… Werewolves, Frankenstein, Dracula… Can you survive the hell you’re about to enter?. Based on the wildly popular Universal Monsters house from Halloween Horror Nights 29 at Universal Orlando Resort, this house is brand-new to Universal Studios Japan, and is among the most-anticipated additions to the park’s Halloween Horror Nights slate, seeing as the Monsters are beloved at the park. To this day, “Beetlejuice’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Graveyard Revue” plays as the “Universal Monsters Live Rock ‘n’ Roll Show” unchanged since 2001 to full audiences of a fervent fanbase, making this a prime choice.

