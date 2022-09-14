ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Dixie County deputies arrest man for false imprisonment

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Cross City has been arrested after holding a victim hostage. Dixie County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jermichael Weston after they received a call from the victim saying that she escaped from him and was hiding in the woods. The investigation led...
CROSS CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager charged with stalking man he met through online dating

A Villager has been charged with stalking a man he met through an online dating application. Russell Edward Thompson, 53, who lives at 9571 SE 168th Elderberry Place in the Village of Springdale, was arrested Friday afternoon on multiple charges by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A man who lives...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests. Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm. 21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine

Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
LECANTO, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Local contractor arrested for threatening Gainesville city commissioners

A local contractor was arrested Monday for threatening to harm Gainesville City Commission members over Facebook and in an email. Terry Martin-Back, a 68-year-old Gainesville resident, was booked into the Alachua County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to his arrest warrant.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Scam Alert: Columbia County warns residents about calls from fake deputies

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be aware of a telephone scam sweeping the community. The sheriff’s office shared the issue Saturday morning in a Facebook post. According to deputies, residents are receiving calls from someone falsely representing themselves as being with the sheriff’s office. The caller threatens to arrest the individual for missing a court date and then demands financial payment in lieu of arrest.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Phoenix area

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Warren Gordon, 46, was arrested yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department (GPD) responded to a report that he had shot at another man. The victim told GPD that Gordon shot at him while he was driving away following a verbal argument, then chased him on a white scooter. Officers later reportedly found a spent 9mm shell in the roadway in the 2600 block of SW 31st Place, where the victim said Gordon shot at him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Aircraft crash in Marion County kills 2, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Both occupants of a small private aircraft are dead after the vehicle crashed late Saturday in a remote wooded area of Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies joined Marion County Fire Rescue at the scene, located between Citra and Orange Springs, officials...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless man arrested after allegedly stealing waitress’ purse at Denny’s

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a waitress’ purse at a Denny’s restaurant in The Villages. The waitress had arrived for work at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Denny’s on Bella Cruz Drive and placed her black-and-red checkered purse in between the checkout register and the side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When she was leaving work for the day at about 2 p.m., she discovered that her purse was missing. The purse contained about $100 in miscellaneous bills, collected in tips.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Deputies chase down and arrest Villager wanted in Pennsylvania

Deputies chased down and arrested a resident of The Villages wanted in Pennsylvania. Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a Chrysler convertible with a Pennsylvania license plate shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on County Road 466 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Miller initially pulled over at County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace and gave the deputy a false name and bogus date of birth.
THE VILLAGES, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal plane crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal plane crash occurred late Saturday in a heavily wooded area in Marion County. A small, private aircraft crashed killing the two people who were inside. Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff's Office and their Field Force are investigating and the FAA is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Cross City leaders attend balloon release for Brandon Godbolt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and officials around Cross City came together for a balloon release ceremony for a man who died of gun violence. Family members released balloons on Thursday in memory of Brandon Godbolt, 35. Cross City Police Chief Jamie King, along with Cross City Council members attended the ceremony.
CROSS CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Multiple students arrested after fight at Eastside High School in Gainesville

A spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) says during a lunch period, a fight broke out involving multiple students. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says they arrested and charged six students with misdemeanors who were involved in the fight. The spokesperson for ACPS, Jackie Johnson says school administrators...
GAINESVILLE, FL

