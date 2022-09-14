Gisele Bündchen’s quotes about it being ‘her turn’ are highlighting a huge societal problem for moms everywhere

Read full article on original website
Jennifer Coolidge Says Her "The White Lotus" Spray Tan Sent Her To The Hospital After She Felt "Really Weird"
The legendary actor told the story a week after winning an Emmy for her performance on the show.
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
Voices: In defence of Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life – and all adult age-gap relationships
So, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have split up. Yet simply because she is 25 and he is 47 – and a few of his previous relationships happen to have run into the ground when his partner hit a quarter of a century – he has been slaughtered and slandered online.But he did nothing wrong. The couple were together for five years; this was no “lounge lizard” situation where he dabbled for a few weeks and then tossed her cruelly aside. And I’m sorry, but you don’t spend that long in a relationship without being in love.He...
Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “… Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!”
Emily Ratajkowski looks tiny next to supermodels Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk
Emily Ratajkowski is proving size does not matter. The model — who is 5-foot-7 — looked tiny while posing next to Shalom Harlow, Liya Kebede, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss during New York Fashion Week. The absolutely stunning group of women had just walked the Vogue World show, which took place Monday night, to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the fashion magazine when the photo was snapped and uploaded to Shayk’s Instagram. Although some of the other models were wearing platform shoes, fans couldn’t help but notice the massive height difference. “The height difference is crazy,” one follower commented, while another praised the “variety”...
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about experiencing miscarriages and D&C in new interview
In a wide-ranging new interview with Vogue, Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her newfound perspectives as a mother and how her life is forever changed. During the interview, she passionately discusses the effects of Roe v. Wade on women and mothers and bravely shares that she has experienced two miscarriages.
Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack’s Best Quotes About Her Family: I ‘Love How They Love Each Other’
Words of wisdom! Christina Haack has opened up about motherhood time and time again, whether she’s gushing about her blended family or sharing tips on coparenting. The Flip or Flop alum married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two kids together. Taylor arrived in 2010, followed by Brayden in 2015. Although the reality […]
Blake Lively is pregnant with baby #4—check out her beautiful bump!
One of the world's most beautiful couples is expanding their family! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are officially expecting their fourth baby. Lively (and her bump) appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday night, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress that showed off her delightful news. Lively and Reynolds are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
Dating and Covering
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Viral TikTok proves Kardashian beauty standards aren’t even attainable for the Kardashians
While it's no secret the Kardashians are known for editing and filtering their photos for social media, this recent viral TikTok comparison of Kim Kardashian's latest Photoshop fail is jarring. Kardashian, who has assured fans and followers on many occasions that her beauty standards are "attainable," recently edited a photo...
People Are Sharing The Most Impactful Thing Their Therapist Ever Told Them, And I'm Writing Each And Every One Of These Down
"Death isn't the only thing you can grieve."
Jennette McCurdy’s answer about whether she forgives her mom for abuse is a must-watch
Former Nickelodeon child star Jennette McCurdy has been making the rounds promoting her memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died" during the last few weeks. And while some may feel shocked at the title, those who have suffered through parental abuse likely don't. During Wednesday's appearance on "Red Table Talk," McCurdy...
Piers Morgan's Comments on Oprah Winfrey Get Mixed Response
Piers Morgan is being praised as well as attacked for criticizing Oprah Winfrey over her comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Winfrey spoke to Extra recently about the death of Queen Elizabeth II while attending the Toronto International Film Festival. She said she hoped the sad occasion could be "an opportunity for peacemaking" for the Royal Family, which resulted in criticism from people who said Winfrey helped amplify the familial tensions.
Camila Cabello Defended Her Role As A Judge On "The Voice" Despite Feeling "Imposter Syndrome Sometimes"
"These little tips and tricks that didn't just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe, my whole 10-year vibe."
