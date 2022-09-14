Read full article on original website
Parents of Children With ICD More Likely to Have PTSD Than Child
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Parents of children with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) are more likely than youth with an ICD to have posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a study published in the September issue of Heart Rhythm. Lauren M. Schneider, Psy.D., from Stanford University School...
COVID-19 Boosters, Third Doses Well Tolerated Among Pregnant, Lactating People
THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 vaccine boosters or third doses are well tolerated among pregnant and lactating individuals, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Alisa Kachikis, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues describe the reactions to...
Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab Not Tied to More AEs in Oral Cavity SCC
THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among patients with local regionally advanced oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma, rates of postoperative adverse events appear to be similar for those receiving neoadjuvant pembrolizumab or standard-of-care treatment, according to a study published online Aug. 25 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.
Bedaquiline-Pretomanid-Linezolid Regimens Compared for XDR TB
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with extensively drug-resistant (XDR) tuberculosis, the overall risk-benefit ratio seems to favor patients receiving the bedaquiline-pretomanid-linezolid regimen with linezolid at a dose of 600 mg for 26 weeks, according to a study published in the Sept. 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
Guidelines Issued for Vaccination in Patients With Rheumatic, Musculoskeletal Diseases
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In new guidelines issued by the American College of Rheumatology, evidence-based recommendations are presented for the use of vaccinations in children and adults with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs), expanding indications for some vaccines and providing guidance on whether to hold immunosuppressive medications or delay vaccination in order to maximize vaccine immunogenicity.
Full-Dose Anticoagulation Beneficial for Critically Ill With COVID-19
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Full-dose anticoagulation reduces thrombotic complications in critically ill patients with COVID-19, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in Circulation to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Erin A....
Odds of Poor Vision Increased for Black, Mexican, Low-Income Teens
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Adolescent children who are Black, Mexican, low-income, or non-U.S. citizens are more likely to report poor subjective visual function and worse performance on visual acuity testing, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Jean Adomfeh, M.B.A., from Boston...
Twelfth Version of Living Guideline Issued for Drugs for COVID-19
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In the living guideline developed by the World Health Organization and published in The BMJ, recommendations on drug options for the treatment of COVID-19 have been updated. Arnav Agarwa, M.D., from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues produced the 12th...
