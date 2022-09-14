FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In new guidelines issued by the American College of Rheumatology, evidence-based recommendations are presented for the use of vaccinations in children and adults with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs), expanding indications for some vaccines and providing guidance on whether to hold immunosuppressive medications or delay vaccination in order to maximize vaccine immunogenicity.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO