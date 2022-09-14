Imagine going about with your day, answering interview questions peacefully, and then getting sucker-punched on the face. Imagine if the person who punched you square on the face is not just any person, but an MMA Fighter who has a 3-3 record in six professional bouts. That’s what happened to YouTube personality Sadek in Poland when his face met the fist of Polish welterweight fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik.

