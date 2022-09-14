Alie was a conscious objecter on religious grounds He refused to fight a rich white man's law in a country where he was denied basic rights He was one of the greatest boxers in the world may he rest in peace 🙏
Ali beat to the rhythm of his own drum and he stood up for his beliefs. He refused to fight in a war that he didn't believe was justified. He didn't allow anyone to use him as a puppet...PERIOD. However, boxing paid it's toll on Ali over the years as it does to many other boxers after years and years of extreme blows to the head. GOD bless Ali's grandson in his future endeavors.
Related
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant
MMA fighter throws wild punch at YouTube star mid-interview, catches him square in the face
RELATED PEOPLE
College Football World Reacts To The UCLA Locker Room Video
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
Why a reigning Masters champ was denied a round at an exclusive club
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dana White shared an absolutely grotesque photo of Gregory Rodrigues' cut after UFC Fight Night 210
Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral
NASCAR World Reacts To Kevin Harvick's Playoff Suggestion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Paul Finebaum Makes Prediction On Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral
SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React
Nebraska Football Reportedly Contacts Urban Meyer: Fans React
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 29