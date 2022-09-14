Read full article on original website
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims
Former Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker is leaving his role as Chief of Santa Paula Police Department. “Chief Walker has submitted his resignation to me,” said City Manager Dan Singer in a statement. The departure comes amid allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned of sexual harassment allegations against Walker in Santa The post Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims appeared first on KESQ.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Juvenile on Felony Probation for Firearm Violation Arrested for Possessing Loaded Handgun
On September 16th, at approximately 6:00 p.m. officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) were conducting patrols in the 5200 blk. of Squires Dr. when they observed several subjects that appeared to be consuming alcoholic beverages near the recreational center where small children were present. As officers attempted to make contact, the subjects fled into Garden City Acres Park. One of the subjects fled north to the 600 blk. of Howell Rd. and attempted to hide while trespassing on one of the properties on Howell Rd. When the officers contacted the subject, later identified as a 17-year-old Oxnard resident, the juvenile stated that he lived on the property. The residents of the property were contacted and officers found out that they did not know the juvenile.
signalscv.com
Autopsy report of baby offers new details
The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
kvta.com
Jury Convicts Ventura Triple Shooting Suspect But NOT Of The Most Serious Charge Against Him
Updated--A jury Friday found the defendant in a Ventura triple shooting guilty, but NOT of the most serious charge against him. 26-year-old Glandros June, described by prosecutors as a transient, was facing Attempted Murder and other charges in connection with an April shooting outside of a tattoo parlor on Sherwin Avenue in Ventura that wounded three people.
Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member
VENTURA, Calif.-A memorial paddle out took place on Saturday for a Ventura firefighter. Friends and relatives of Matthew "Clappy" Clapsaddle paddled out at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura. Clapsaddle, 59, was part of the Ventura Fire Department's Ocean Rescue Team. The firefighter-paramedic died of an unexpected cardiac emergency while in Hawaii celebrating his 25th wedding The post Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested with Stolen Firearm, Second Passenger Arrested for Violating POST Release Offender Terms
SUSPECTS: Alina Garcia, 23-year-old Camarillo resident. On September 14th, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop for a suspected traffic infraction. Officers made contact with the occupants and noticed open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Officers conducted a record check and learned that one of the passengers, Jacob Steir, was on Post Release Supervision for committing an assault likely to produce great bodily injury. The Post Release Offender Program, created by Assembly Bill 109 – the 2011 Public Safety Realignment – mandates that individuals sentenced to non-violent, non-serious (irrespective of priors) or non-sex offenses will serve their sentences in county jails instead of state prison. The public should be aware that release under AB 109 is based on the offender’s most recent committing offense. Prior convictions are not considered. Steir is also a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. A second passenger in the vehicle was identified as Alina Garcia. A records check revealed Garcia was on probation for providing false information to a peace officer.
26-Year-Old Saul Y. Martinez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oxnard on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 118 west of Grimes [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Florence-Firestone Area
A shooting in the unincorporated Florence- Firestone area left a 38-year-old man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday.
spcity.org
Santa Paula Chief of Police Announces Retirement Plans,City to Immediately Start Search for Interim
Santa Paula Chief of Police Travis Walker has announced his plans to retire effective October 2, 2022. “Chief Walker has submitted his resignation to me, and I appreciate him proactively working with our City team to plan a smooth transition in leadership for our Police Department. Following the immediate search for an interim Chief of Police, the City will conduct a thorough search for a long-term leader to head up the department,” said City Manager Dan Singer. “The Chief’s leadership in building a strong foundation to better serve our community has been monumental, and we will continue to move in that direction. I am grateful for his service to this Department and this community.”
BET
Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail
A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire
SUBJECT: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire. VICTIM: Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez, 14-year old Oxnard resident. The Oxnard Police Department has released the name of the 14-year old victim that was killed by gunfire. Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed Monday evening as he stood by a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
2urbangirls.com
Three suspects released from custody in San Pedro park shooting case, DA asks LAPD to investigate further
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has asked police to conduct further investigation involving four people who were arrested in connection with a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured in July. As a result,...
2urbangirls.com
Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries
A small single-engine airplane crashed on a beach in Ventura on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. The post Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man sentenced to 50-to-life prison term for 2 1/2-year-old boy's death
A man who assaulted and murdered his live-in girlfriend’s 2 1/2-year-old son at their Los Angeles apartment was sentenced today to 50 years to life in state prison.
