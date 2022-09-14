ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Texas Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Her Brother In Act Of Domestic Violence, Police Say

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
Burnet County Sheriff’s Office; UNSPLASH

An early morning domestic disturbance in Texas left two siblings dead and a man behind bars in connection with the double homicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 13, police in Marble Falls responded to a residence after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance, KEYE-TV reported.

At the home, Allen Rutland , 52, turned himself in, and officers located the body of 52-year-old Teresa Gail McDowell in the driveway.

According to police, Rutland then told the officers that the body of the second victim, John Arnold McDowell , 49, was in the yard on the side of the house.

Both victims, police said, were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned the suspect and McDowell were in a romantic relationship, and all three lived together.

Rutland faces charges related to capital murder. He was being held on a $1 million bond at the Burnet County jail.

Marble Falls Police Chief Glenn Hanson told the DailyTrib.com that the slayings appeared to be an act of domestic violence.

“I always encourage — it’s very difficult — but I always encourage victims of domestic violence to reach out and get help and let folks help you get established safely away from an abuser,” Hanson said.

Comments / 0

 

