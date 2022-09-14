Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Overtime heroics push Newberry past Emory & Henry
EMORY, Va. – Needing to push the game into a second overtime period, the nationally ninth-ranked Newberry College (3-0, 1-0 SAC) football team was able to take home the hard-fought 26-23 win over Emory & Henry in their first South Atlantic Conference contest of the season. Redshirt-sophomore Mario Anderson...
Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host Georgia at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis. Join us...
City of Columbia’s “Food Truck Fridays” to continue through Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will continue operating their summer initiative Food Truck Fridays at 2300 Bull Street, from 11 am- 3pm, through September. Food Truck Fridays will continue to highlight different types of cuisines and will include two new vendors this month: Bubblelicious by Elevation Catering and Jordan’s Catering BBQ.
DHEC: Raccoon found in Elgin tests positive for rabies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed today that a raccoon found in Elgin tested positive for rabies. The animal was found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road and is the second animal to test positive for the disease in Kershaw County.
Tigers roll over Savannah State, 24-6
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers are off to their best start since resuming their football program in 1995 with a 24-6 victory over the Savannah State Tigers on Thursday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in front of a national ESPNU television audience. Benedict improves to 3-0...
FBI launches mentor program, teams up with local HBCU’s
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The FBI Columbia field office is teaming up with six local HBCU’s to launch its first ever mentoring program. Interested students from Benedict College, Morris College, Voorhees College, Allen University, Claflin University, and South Carolina State University met at Benedict College to learn more about what the program will entail and meet their new mentors.
Historic Columbia hosts Jubilee Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Historic Columbia is hosting the Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture” this month. The free outdoor festival brings together musicians, dancers, and storytellers to celebrate South Carolina’s black history. It takes place Saturday, September 17th at 11 am-6pm at the Mann-Simons site. For...
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
City of Columbia Animal Services hosting Free Pet Adoptions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes. Officials say ‘Clear the Shelters’ is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters.
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for armed robbery suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man wanted for an armed robbery. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at a cashier, and grabbed money out of the cash register. The incident occurred on September 9 at Lowe’s 7441...
Shane Beamer focused on field, not on Georgia’s No. 1 rank
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was adamant about his team’s approach — and enormous challenge — during Georgia week. He emphatically told his staff on Sunday that he didn’t want to hear about “shocking the world” or how the Gamecocks only had to better the top-ranked Bulldogs just one Saturday and not all 12.
CPD, hit and run victim search for answers 10 years later
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — 10 years ago today, Columbia Police say a then, 24 year Lindsay Bires was standing on the sidewalk along Medical Park Drive taking a break during her job at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. That work break has now turned into a decade long search for the driver of the car police say struck Bires and left her lying in the road with life threatening injuries.
CPD: Investigators charge woman for stealing Forest Drive car wash equipment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes investigators charged Kristen Robinson, 23, accused of 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny. According to Property Crimes investigators, Robinson was arrested after being captured by cameras stealing expensive equipment from a Forest Drive car wash. Police say her...
Deputies seek answers in three year old murder case
Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Newberry County deputies are searching for answers in a three year old murder investigation. Authorities say on September 17, 2019, Sharonda Sims was found shot and killed in a home on Drayton Street in the Helena community. Deputies say a security camera caught a portion of...
West Columbia’s Artisan Market is back!
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have been looking for a place to start your fall shopping, or maybe just take a look at some unique wares you have chance to shop til’ you drop locally, we have you covered. The West Columbia Meeting Street Artisan Market...
Local Living: State Fair time and pet adoption special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Look at Local Living, it’s almost time for the South Carolina State Fair. If you are looking to get some State Fair tickets in advance, you can grab a discount. According to fair officials, discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual State...
UofSC, Verizon partner to launch “Innovation Experience Hub”
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina is partnering with Verizon to launch its new “Innovation Experience Hub.”. Verizon officials announced the hub is now powered with 5g-Ultra Wideband technology, allowing for much faster internet speeds and more efficient data transfer. According to the University of...
Census Bureau reported consumer spending rose in August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Census Bureau reported retail sales rose unexpectedly by .3% in August. That’s after a revised decrease of .4% in July. The jump is being tied to the continued drop in gas prices, with Americans spending 4.2% less at the pump last month. High food...
VPR brands ends production of nicotine gummies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –After a warning from the FDA, a nicotine company is discontinuing one of their products. VPR brands is ending production of nicotine gummies after the FDA warned parents that product which contains nicotine also resembles candy. The administration sent a letter to the company last month...
