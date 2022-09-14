Read full article on original website
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Fresh and organic Houston sports bar adds third and biggest location in Katy
More is better, especially when it comes to organic, fresh, and local food. On The Kirb, the popular Houston sports bar known for its sustainable approach to food and beverages, is debuting a third location in Katy. Located at 25230 Farm to Market 1093, the new eatery is set to...
Crafty Houston restaurateur dishes on his pita favorite coming to West U, plus hottest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Rafael Nasr joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Craft Pita. First opened in 2019, Nasr and his mother Claudia will open their second location of the casual Lebanese restaurant this fall at Plaza in the Park, the Kroger-anchored shopping center at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westpark Drive.
Celebrated Texas chocolatier pops up in River Oaks District with decadent, Oprah-approved treats
From Halloween candy to chocolate turkeys at Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day gift boxes, the holiday period from October to March provides prime time for eating chocolate. For that six-month period, Houstonians will have a new option for hand-painted bonbons that may look too pretty to eat but are also too delicious to ignore.
Downtown's newest food hall serves up 9 exciting destinations, from plant-based Mexican to Indian street food
Downtown's newest food hall is finally taking shape. Lyric Market announced the nine vendors that will serve diners when it opens this fall. Located in the Theater District at 411 Smith St., the 14,000-square-foot space will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the week with lunch and dinner available on the weekends. The facility includes a 7,500-square-foot deck, a private event space, and a mural by artist Alex Arzu. An adjacent parking garage offers hundreds of spaces, which is sure to appeal to downtown visitors.
Growing Houston seafood restaurant gets loud with new location and free food deal
A rapidly expanding local seafood restaurant will celebrate the opening of its newest location with a major giveaway. Lotus Seafood welcomes its fifth location in Stafford with specials and the opportunity to win free seafood for a year. Located at 2903 S. Main St., the new Lotus Seafood occupies a...
New upscale chauffeur service stretches into Houston with S Class, limo, and regal ride options
Discriminating Houstonians who opt for luxury/executive car services (and who don’t, unfortunately, have a limo and driver of their own) now can choose an innovative, tech-savvy option. Drvn, a global chauffeur service, has just rolled into Houston. Customers can look forward to on-demand rides — 24 hours a day...
New Italian restaurant rolls out housemade pasta and pizza in Highland Village
A new Italian restaurant with roots in New York has opened in Houston. Numero 28 is the latest location of a concept with sister locations in Austin and Dallas. Located in the former Drexel House/Alma space behind the Crate & Barrel store in Highland Village, Numero 28 comes to Houston courtesy of co-owner and operator Bernardo Nolfo along with his partners Marco Borghi and Rolando Biamonte. Diners may recognize Borghi from his time as a manager at the original Oporto wine bar in Greenway Plaza.
Iconic River Oaks rummage sale makes colorful return with can't-miss estate pieces and fab finds
A popular shopping extravaganza that dates back to World War II is making a splash with its first event since the pandemic. The longtime Pink Elephant Sale, a local fixture organized by the River Oaks Garden Club, is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Hordes of shoppers from River...
Beloved Houston weatherman's charming Galveston Victorian home crests onto market for $750,000
The charming house at 1726 Avenue L in Galveston is many things. For one, it's a 2006 build that looks like it could've been built a century before. It's also a beautiful Victorian nestled just steps away from the beach in the Lost Bayou Historic District. Most intriguing of all,...
New Houston brewpub showcases beer legend's brews and German-style eats in peaceful bayou locale
A new brewery with a picturesque location and recipes developed by a craft beer legend is coming to Houston this fall. Black Page Brewing will open next month in the Near Northside neighborhood at 210 Glen Park St. To help create Black Page's German-style lagers and American ales, co-founders Anthony...
Red-hot Houston crowd revs up posh Porsche palace's grand opening
The highly anticipated opening of an luxurious automotive and lifestyle brand’s landmark locale recently revved up Houston’s social season. More than 500 partiers and car enthusiasts joined Dr. Kjell Gruner, president of Porsche North America, and Sonic Automotive CEO Dave Smith and president Jeff Dyke to pack the posh new Porsche River Oaks.
Talented Houston artist uncages surreal new show inspired by Colorado's wild side
Local artist Janice Freeman would like it very much if you didn’t refer to her work as “trippy,” especially the new stuff she’ll be displaying this weekend. “I don’t like the word ‘trippy,’ really,” the Austin-born, Houston-based artist tells CultureMap. “I think it’s more symbolic — visually symbolic. It’s a lot more symbolically distinctive from my other works, but it reflects on my origins.”
Veteran Houston restaurateur shakes up downtown with new tequila-fueled Mexican destination
Downtown office workers will soon have a new happy hour option serving Houstonians' favorite spirit. Real Agave opens this Wednesday, September 14, on the first floor of 1100 Louisiana St. As its name implies, Real Agave is a bar and lounge devoted to tequila and other agave spirits along with...
New craft beer bar taps into Rice University's Midtown innovation district
Innovative Houstonians will soon have a place to collaborate over a beer or two. Second Draught opens Monday, September 12 inside The Ion, Rice University's new innovation district in Midtown. Customers will be able to select from 18 beers taps that draw upon Houston's community of 70-plus craft beer breweries...
CultureMap Wine Guy Chris Shepherd toasts his big birthday with rare bottles and vintage bubbles
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.
Cirque du Soleil leaps back into Houston with acrobatic action and serious clowning around
The world’s favorite circus/acrobatic/aerialist experience is headed back to Houston for high-flying acrobatics, dazzling spectacle, and some zany hijinks. Global phenomenon Cirque du Soleil returns to Houston with a whimsical new show called Kooza, the beloved company’s tribute to the circus tradition. Kooza arrives at Sam Houston Race...
8 festive fall food events in Houston showcase BBQ, caviar, tailgating, and more
This week’s milder temperatures and decreased humidity have Houstonians thinking about fall’s inevitable arrival. The end of summer’s intense heat means it’s finally safe to gather outdoors again. For the first time since 2019, fall also brings a full slate of food events. With options designed...
Uber and national tech company roll out self-driving delivery service in Houston
Houstonians will soon be able to get completely autonomous delivery of their dinners, groceries, and more thanks to a new 10-year partnership. Uber Technologies, Inc. and Nuro have cut a deal that will provide autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in Houston and Mountain View, California, beginning his fall, according to a news release. A Bay Area expansion will follow, but Houston's no stranger to Nuro-powered deliveries.
Innovative Medical Center artist care program scores 2023 Texas Medal of Arts honor
After releasing initial details for next year’s Texas Medal of the Arts Awards (TMAA), the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT) has revealed the full lineup of 2023 honorees — and Houstonians, especially artists or those in the Medical Center, will no doubt recognize one name. Taking place in venues...
Kendra Scott talks her new memoir, shining career, and Houston roots
Celebrated Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott’s ability to juggle a work-life balance is seriously impressive. The founder of her namesake billion-dollar brand is a newlywed, about to drop her first memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love, and will be returning as a guest shark on the new season of Shark Tank.
