ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Britney Spears Reaches Out To Estranged Sons For Their Birthdays As Pop Star Tries To Settle Family War

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bS2K7_0hvMr77U00
britney spears/instagram

Britney Spears took to Instagram to wish her estranged sons, Sean , 17, and Jayden , 16, happy birthdays as their family problems continue to play out for the world.

The Oops... I Did It Again singer posted a series of throwback photos with her sons on Instagram. The mother-of-two captioned the post with a short but sweet message. “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!! Love you both so much!!! These photos are from last year!!" she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCREJ_0hvMr77U00
Britney Spears/Instagram

The throwback post comes after dramatic public back-and-forth messages, videos, and voicemails between the mother and her two sons were revealed.

Her ex-husband Kevin Federline leaked a video of Britney arguing with her sons that was released without her consent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbByN_0hvMr77U00
Britney Spears/Instagram

In an interview, Jayden told the Daily Mail , that he believes his relationship with his mother can be improved.

“I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” he said.

Jayden also defended Britney’s family, saying, “They are not bad people! They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us."

Both Jayden and Sean were not in attendance for their mother’s wedding to husband and long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Woo3S_0hvMr77U00
MEGA

Britney responded to the interview by accusing Jayden of attempting to "undermine" her like her family always had. She said the only reason he was speaking out was that Federline's child support was running out in two years.

“Like I said, God would not have let this happened to me. I don’t believe in god anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe in anymore. I’m an atheist y’all," she told fans.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney recently scored in court with a judge ordering her father Jamie Spears to sit for a deposition to answer questions about his actions during her conservatorship.

Comments / 20

Guest
2d ago

Hey Brittany move on.They will come crawling back.By the way just send a birthday card with a dollar for every time they call you.

Reply
4
Teresa Slaughter
2d ago

stop publicly trashing your sons every chance you get. be the bigger person. act like an adult

Reply
6
Florence Beattie
2d ago

Brittany Your Sons are very handsome young men ❤️ Brittany never give up keep trying. You will see they will come around don't worry 😉 I'm so PROUD of YOU 😘Stay on track ok. Don't let no one still your happiness.Your Glowing Girl❤ Thought we had lost you there for a bit.

Reply
3
Related
RadarOnline

‘Professional Baby Daddy’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Attacks Kevin Federline After Pop Star’s Sons Speak Out

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari didn’t hold back his feelings on the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline calling him a “professional baby daddy,” Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney and Kevin have been going at it ever since he sat down for an interview last month trashing her. Kevin said their sons 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean had distanced themselves from their mother in the past couple of months and skipped out on her wedding to Sam. He said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death

Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support. Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant. De Rossi put her...
MONTECITO, CA
RadarOnline

'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home

Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
RadarOnline

‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle

Mariah Carey has refused to settle the legal battle with her estranged brother Morgan over claims she ruined his life by labeling him a violent former cocaine dealer, Radar has learned. According to a declaration written by written, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star said she stands by accusations she made about her brother Morgan in her memoir. Last year, Mariah was sued by her estranged brother over allegations she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, the music legend detailed incidents that went down in her childhood that painted Morgan as violent, which...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams’ 22-Year-Old Son Kevin Hunter Jr Accused Of Charging $100k His Mom's Credit Card Before Wells Fargo Froze Her Accounts, He Denies

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr stands accused of racking up a six-figure debt on his mother’s credit cards before her bank froze her accounts, Radar has learned. Sources close to the 58-year-old entertainer revealed Kevin Jr. spent “100,000 on his mother's American Express card,” which went down before the bank cut Wendy’s access to her accounts in January. An insider told The Sun that Kevin Jr. demanded Wendy’s advisor cover the bill instead of his mom. Wendy’s son denied the claims and told the outlet, “I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wedding#The Daily Mail#Jayd
RadarOnline

Channing Tatum & Ex Jenna Dewan Close To Settling Bitter Divorce After Fighting Over 'Magic Mike' Profits

Channing Tatum & his ex Jenna Dewan are inching close to finalizing a settlement in their never-ending divorce war, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 41-year-old Step Up actress has informed the court that she handed over her final report on her finances, including her income and expenses. The filing means the couple is in the final stages of negotiations and is exchanging information to aid the settlement talks. The movement is progress for the couple who have struggled to hash out a deal for years. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one of the major sticking points...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RadarOnline

Garcelle Beauvais' Son Oliver Accused Of Cheating On Wife With 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss, Gearing Up For Bitter Divorce

Garcelle Beauvais' oldest son Oliver is being accused of cheating on his wife with Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss. Radar has learned that Oliver's wife, Samantha Saunders, believes he committed adultery while working at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in Las Vegas with co-workers and customers.She said he cheated on her by making out with Raquel while filming the upcoming season of Pump Rules. RadarOnline.com can report that Oliver spent time with the Pump Rules cast last month in Sin City.Samantha hurled the accusations at her longtime husband on Friday in a lengthy Instagram post. She also included a damning text message...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
RadarOnline

Shoeless & Jittery: Cara Delevingne Boards Jay-Z's Private Jet In Dirty Socks, Leaves Airport After Displaying Worrisome Behavior

Is Cara Delevingne okay? That's what her fans want to know after weeks of the supermodel acting erratically and looking worse for wear. Delevingne continued her worrisome behavior this week while trying to board Jay-Z's private jet, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 30-year-old runway vixen was photographed without shoes at the Van Nuys airport on Monday. Delevingne walked around impulsively in a pair of colorful socks that turned black from the dirty ground. She held her cell phone to her face and dropped it repeatedly.Delevingne looked disheveled, sporting messy hair and a Britney Spears t-shirt while chain-smoking on an airport bench....
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Too Many Face Fillers!': Plastic Surgeons Shocked At Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Wife Maria Shriver In Frightening New 'Tight Face' Photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver debuted a shocking new look while out in Los Angeles leaving many to wonder if the former first lady of California went under the knife, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 66-year-old was spotted walking around the location of her new home in Santa Monica, Calif. In snaps, Maria’s forehead looked excessively pulled back and unnatural. RadarOnline.com spoke to two renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons for their take on whether the former journalist had a little help from doctors. Dr. David Saadat, a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon, tells RadarOnline.com, “Unfortunately, Maria Shriver had...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight

Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Sylvester Stallone's Other Women Speak Out About Rumored Trysts With Action Heartthrob Before Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

As an action star on the rise, Sylvester Stallone was said to have no shortage of women during his younger years — some of whom came forward with cheating allegations as he became more serious with now-estranged wife Jennifer Flavin.RadarOnline.com can reveal that Stallone was once furious over a 58-year-old grandmother's claims that he tried to cheat on his young wife with her. Stallone and Flavin wed in 1997 and their relationship began around 1988.Former Los Angeles hair salon owner Janelle Pillarella insisted she and the Rambo icon had hooked up in the guest house of his Florida mansion when...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

72K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy