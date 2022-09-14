Britney Spears Reaches Out To Estranged Sons For Their Birthdays As Pop Star Tries To Settle Family War

britney spears/instagram

Britney Spears took to Instagram to wish her estranged sons, Sean , 17, and Jayden , 16, happy birthdays as their family problems continue to play out for the world.

The Oops... I Did It Again singer posted a series of throwback photos with her sons on Instagram. The mother-of-two captioned the post with a short but sweet message. “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!! Love you both so much!!! These photos are from last year!!" she wrote.

The throwback post comes after dramatic public back-and-forth messages, videos, and voicemails between the mother and her two sons were revealed.

Her ex-husband Kevin Federline leaked a video of Britney arguing with her sons that was released without her consent.

In an interview, Jayden told the Daily Mail , that he believes his relationship with his mother can be improved.

“I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” he said.

Jayden also defended Britney’s family, saying, “They are not bad people! They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us."

Both Jayden and Sean were not in attendance for their mother’s wedding to husband and long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari .

Britney responded to the interview by accusing Jayden of attempting to "undermine" her like her family always had. She said the only reason he was speaking out was that Federline's child support was running out in two years.

“Like I said, God would not have let this happened to me. I don’t believe in god anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe in anymore. I’m an atheist y’all," she told fans.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney recently scored in court with a judge ordering her father Jamie Spears to sit for a deposition to answer questions about his actions during her conservatorship.