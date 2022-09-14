ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night

Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Reported Request Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady's decision to continue his football career this season has put a serious strain on his relationship. According to multiple reports, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, isn't happy with his decision to come out of retirement. A report from People suggested that Bundchen would like her husband to be around more for their children.
