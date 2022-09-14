ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Confirmed Manchester City XI; John Stones Starts At Right-Back

By Elliot Thompson
 4 days ago

Manchester City have confirmed their starting line-up for their second Champions League game.

Manchester City welcome Borussia Dortmund for their second game of the Champions League season.

In their opening game of the group stages, they battered Spanish side Sevilla 4-0 with goals from Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias.

Dortmund started their Champions League campaign in similar fashion with a 3-0 win against Danish side FC Copenhagen with Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham all scoring.

Now the pair face up with Haaland ready to face his old side for the first time.

John Stones starts at right-back

Pep Guardiola has made several changes at the back for the game with the biggest one being John Stones, who is naturally a centre-back, comes in for Kyle Walker at right-back.

Walker has had a slight issue so is not involved at all.

Manuel Akanji keeps his place in the side facing his former side and he starts alongside Nathan Ake with Joao Cancelo at left-back instead of Sergio Gomez.

Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne keep their places in midfield.

The club captain Ilkay Gundogan comes in for Bernardo Silva to make it a balanced midfield three.

Riyad Mahrez starts on the wing instead of Phil Foden meanwhile Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland remain in the starting line-up after starting in Spain.

Manchester City target Jude Bellingham starts for Borussia Dortmund as well as Emre Can who they will know from his time at Liverpool.

