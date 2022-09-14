IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
04-05-26-28-43
(four, five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Pick Three-Midday
9-1-4, Fireball: 4
(nine, one, four; Fireball: four)
Pick Three-Evening
3-9-8, Fireball: 2
(three, nine, eight; Fireball: two)
Pick Four-Midday
5-7-4-3, Fireball: 4
(five, seven, four, three; Fireball: four)
Pick Four-Evening
9-4-7-1, Fireball: 7
(nine, four, seven, one; Fireball: seven)
Lucky Day Lotto
01-13-35-39-42
(one, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
Powerball
09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000
Comments / 0