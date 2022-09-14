Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ALERT CENTER: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch trains running on schedule following fire
Officials tell News 12 a garbage truck fire near the Deer Park train station had caused delays, but now trains are running on schedule.
News 12
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
One team honored a Long Island legend Sunday at the ninth annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in North Babylon. The event at Belmont Lake State Park is part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. An estimated 410,000 people in New York are living with Alzheimer's,...
Residents in Bridgeport multifamily home safely evacuate after fire sparks on front porch
The fire broke out a little after 5 a.m. on the overhang of the front porch, and it didn't extend into the home, an official says.
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald's was former Hempstead H.S. student
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard at 3:48 p.m. Officials say the shooting was a targeted incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities: Teen arrested for threat made against Murphy Junior HS on social media
They say he made the threats on social media stating that he was going to bring weapons to the school and harm students and faculty.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Garden City crash
A motorcyclist is dead following an auto accident in Garden City.
Police: Man fatally shot in Bay Shore church parking lot
Police say a man was fatally shot in a church parking lot in Bay Shore early Saturday.
News 12
Police: Suspect caught on video trying to break into Wantagh restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect caught on video trying to break into a Wantagh restaurant during the day. Police say the man used outdoor furniture to try and break through the glass at Margaritas Cafe on Wantagh Avenue. According to police, the man appears...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police reveal victim’s name in fatal McDonald’s parking lot shooting
The victim was identified as Hector Manuel Valencia Gomez.
Police: Man arrested for robbing delivery truck driver in Uniondale
Nassau police say a Hempstead man was arrested for a robbery in Uniondale.
Town of Hempstead shuts down convenience store accused of selling drug-laced candy bars
An East Meadow convenience store accused of selling drug-laced candy bars was shut down by the Town of Hempstead Thursday.
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Rochelle man sentenced for killing mother during dispute
Daniel Flores-Arteaga, 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last July, according to the Westchester D.A’s office.
Animal rescue tries to capture cow that escaped from Manorville farm
Strong Island Animal Rescue says “Vienna” escaped from Jerry's Farms on Wading River Road three weeks ago and has been on the loose ever since.
Bridgeport woman says dog was stolen from her yard, then returned to her after paying reward
It happened Sept. 5 in the 300 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport where Hill lives. She said a security camera captured it all, but the video was too blurry.
News 12
Fire department: Battery caused fire that tore through Tesla in Stamford
Stamford officials are blaming a battery for a stubborn fire that destroyed a luxury electric car. The fire department released video of crews fighting the fames in a Tesla parked behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on East Main Street. Officials say it took more than 40 minutes and fire hoses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hempstead police: Man struck and injured officers during traffic stop
Hempstead police say 26-year-old Kesahv Mahadeo was parked in his car when officers approached him.
Officials: Hackers threatening to post stolen data from Suffolk County cyberattack
They say posts on social media were making the rounds on social media Friday after the county was the victim of a cyberattack last week. One of the posts regarding the county's court records, contracts with the state and other personal data of Suffolk residents will be or has already been published.
Comments / 0