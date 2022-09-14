ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Scream Dreams scaring up business in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville. It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30. It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 31st year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back for its 31st year. The fair began Friday and will continue through September 24. There will be classic carnival rides and food, but this year, there will also be free monster truck rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Tickets are...
DANVILLE, VA
alamancenews.com

Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights

The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
GRAHAM, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
HIGH POINT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Anastasia Rave, 33; no service

Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

900 #2D Hanahan Ct

Beautiful 3 BD/ 2 BATH Condo Ready this coming November 2022! - Move in to this beautiful condo located in Charlestowne Crossing! One level home, Walk-in closet in Master BR. Spacious bathrooms and laundry room. Call today to get more information!. Currently accepting applications. Call Triad Properties @ 336-907-8748!. WE...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

801 Knollwood Street

ARDMORE! 801 Knollwood! - Absolutely darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ardmore! Living room with decorative fireplace (not safe for fires), nice eat-in kitchen with built-in corner hutch, den, basement, 2-car garage plus attic storage. Lots of nice wood floors, some carpet and some vinyl. Includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer connections. Central air and central gas heat. No pets; no inside smoking. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer and stormwater.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing Greensboro woman found safe, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert that was issued for a 72-year-old woman has been cancelled. Police said a woman who went missing Saturday was found safe. They described her as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and wearing glasses. If you have any information about their...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Salute to heroes: Greensboro firefighter honored for her philanthropy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighter and EMT Hannah Johnson will be honored for her philanthropy and contributions to the community as part of the annualSalute to Heroes event, put on by the American Red Cross. Johnson credits her mother, Marsha Chadwick Johnson, for her values. She was an English...
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
FOX8 News

Mary J. Blige performing in Greensboro on Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will be performing in Greensboro on Saturday as a part of her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour. Blige is often referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and is one of the most decorated artists of her generation. She was awarded the Icon Award at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

603-619 W. 23rd Street & 2322-2336 N. Cherry Street

2334-D N. Cherry Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath electric heat. lvp throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Stove /Refrigerator included. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

841, 843, 845 847 W. 6TH STREET

845-D W. 6th St-2BR/1BA-West End APT!!! - 2BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, S/R/Micro, Stack W/D, Electric Heat & Central A/C, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

