Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
Scream Dreams scaring up business in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville. It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30. It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 31st year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back for its 31st year. The fair began Friday and will continue through September 24. There will be classic carnival rides and food, but this year, there will also be free monster truck rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Tickets are...
alamancenews.com
Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights
The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Anastasia Rave, 33; no service
Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
Mary J. Blige sets the tone on opening night of ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour
Mary J. Blige, set the stage ablaze this weekend with her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in Greensboro, NC. Presented by Hologic, the event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum. R&B singers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija also graced the stage before Blige performed to a packed house. Prior to Blige...
News Argus
900 #2D Hanahan Ct
Beautiful 3 BD/ 2 BATH Condo Ready this coming November 2022! - Move in to this beautiful condo located in Charlestowne Crossing! One level home, Walk-in closet in Master BR. Spacious bathrooms and laundry room. Call today to get more information!. Currently accepting applications. Call Triad Properties @ 336-907-8748!. WE...
News Argus
801 Knollwood Street
ARDMORE! 801 Knollwood! - Absolutely darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ardmore! Living room with decorative fireplace (not safe for fires), nice eat-in kitchen with built-in corner hutch, den, basement, 2-car garage plus attic storage. Lots of nice wood floors, some carpet and some vinyl. Includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer connections. Central air and central gas heat. No pets; no inside smoking. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer and stormwater.
Missing Greensboro woman found safe, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert that was issued for a 72-year-old woman has been cancelled. Police said a woman who went missing Saturday was found safe. They described her as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and wearing glasses. If you have any information about their...
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Greensboro firefighter honored for her philanthropy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighter and EMT Hannah Johnson will be honored for her philanthropy and contributions to the community as part of the annualSalute to Heroes event, put on by the American Red Cross. Johnson credits her mother, Marsha Chadwick Johnson, for her values. She was an English...
ourdavie.com
Put on those dancin’ shoes: Beach concert Saturday evening in Downtown Mocksville
Enjoy the last official Saturday of summer at Summer Beach Days in Downtown Mocksville. This free concert, featuring two bands, will be held on Sept. 17 from 4-8:30 p.m. on West Depot Street. Phatt City will bring on the best in beach, R&B, and dance music when they kick off...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Big changes coming to a small town: New community center to open in Walnut Cove
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A UNC Greensboro alum and nonprofit director is working to make a big impact in a small town. $50,000 was raised to buy a lot on Main Street for the center. Leslie Bray Brewer serves as a pastor and director of the nonprofit Times of...
wschronicle.com
Local promoters have something for the grown-up and sexy crowd during homecoming
Homecoming season is approaching and many people will be flocking to Winston-Salem the week of Oct. 17. To help kick off the festivities, the S & L Group and Harlem Beer are throwing an event called The Ultimate Ramily Homecoming Day/Night Palooza on Sept. 30 at Simply Sonya’s from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Mary J. Blige performing in Greensboro on Saturday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will be performing in Greensboro on Saturday as a part of her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour. Blige is often referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and is one of the most decorated artists of her generation. She was awarded the Icon Award at […]
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
People living on Meadowview Road in Greensboro share speeding concerns with police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living on Meadowview Road in Greensboro are concerned about speeding drivers passing their homes. It’s caused some people to fear walking down their driveways. This safety issue came up in a recent community meeting. A lady who has lived on Meadowview Road for five decades told city leaders mailboxes are […]
Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
News Argus
603-619 W. 23rd Street & 2322-2336 N. Cherry Street
2334-D N. Cherry Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath electric heat. lvp throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Stove /Refrigerator included. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight...
News Argus
841, 843, 845 847 W. 6TH STREET
845-D W. 6th St-2BR/1BA-West End APT!!! - 2BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, S/R/Micro, Stack W/D, Electric Heat & Central A/C, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this...
