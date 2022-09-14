Read full article on original website
Related
thecordovatimes.com
AMHS ready for winter reservations
Alaska Marine Highway System officials say the winter ferry schedule has been adjusted based on feedback received and that they will keep working with coastal communities to minimize service disruptions. They are currently accepting reservations for winter service. Looking at the winter schedule, available online at https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/schedules.shtml, the public will...
thecordovatimes.com
PWS fisheries wind down with catch at 31.2M salmon caught
Opportunity for commercial salmon harvests in 2022 is winding down rapidly, as state fisheries biologists in Cordova wait for survey results to see if any additional fishing for gillnetters in the Copper and Bering rivers should be authorized. Gillnet fisheries across the board came in below forecast, and the pink...
thecordovatimes.com
PWSRCAC to get update on Valdez Marine Terminal repairs
An update on weather damage repairs to the Valdez Marine Terminal and a presentation on marine bird surveys are on the agenda for the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council meeting in Seward Sept. 22-23. The tentative schedule for the in person and virtual sessions calls for the...
thecordovatimes.com
Around Town
Poetry Showcase. Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. The theme is “Transition.” Join via Zoom or in the ED Room at the Cordova Center. Contact jillian.cordovapubliclibrary@gmail.com for login & event information. Event:. Grant Writing Workshop. Sept. 20 at 12 – 1:30 p.m. in the Cordova Center Community Room A....
Comments / 0