Sumner, WA

HS Football: Timberline holds off River Ridge 21-18

(Lacey, WA) The Timberline Blazers coming off there first win of the season over Eastmont hosted the River Ridge Hawks in a stadium they both call home. River Ridge comes in extra fresh after their game last week against Lakes was canceled due to air quality concerns and were looking to even their record to 1-1.
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Clover Park Defeats White River For First Time Since 2010

(Lakewood, WA) After an unexpected bye week in week 2, the Clover Park Timberwolves got back on the field Thursday night and it was well worth the wait for the T-Wolves. Hosting a White River team that they had not beat since 2010, the Clover Park defensive line shutdown the Hornets ground game and the offense came up with enough explosive plays to give Clover Park their first win of the season, 20-0.
247Sports

UConn lands four-star Seattle native Jaylin Stewart

Garfield High School and Seattle Rotary’s Jaylin Stewart, No. 79 in the Top247, has committed to Connecticut. The decision comes less than a week after the Seattle native traveled across the country to take his first official visit to UConn’s campus. A highly skilled combo-forward with the positional...
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Michigan State 2-0; Washington 2-0 After a two-game homestand, the Michigan State Spartans will be on the road. They will square off against the Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Seattle During and After the Civil War

During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 the struggling outpost of Seattle in Washington Territory anxiously watched and waited as to how the war’s outcome would affect not only national issues but how it would affect federal influence in the Pacific Northwest. In the years just prior to outbreak of the war, Seattle had tried to get the federal government to help with expansion of roads and railroads, but the start of the war put everything on hold.
Red Tricycle Seattle

9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors

Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
luxury-houses.net

Edwin Ivy Legacy Home in Seattle with a Killer Indoor-Outdoor Flow Lists for $13.2M

The Home in Seattle exudes modern luxury & elevated style, now available for sale. This home located at 1625 Federal Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 11,679 square feet of living spaces. Call Laura S. Halliday – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 399-5842) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
luxury-houses.net

Making a Statement about Elegance and Exquisite Architecture, this Stately Home in Issaquah Listed at $2.799M

The Estate in Issaquah is a luxurious home showcasing the outdoor oasis with expansive flagstone patio, rock water feature, gas fire pit, and elegant landscaping now available for sale. This home located at 5314 Gran Paradiso Place NW, Issaquah, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,290 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris C. Nye – MLS4owners.com (Phone: 253 460-1900, 253) 242-6368) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Issaquah.
seattlerefined.com

Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners

Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
98.3 The KEY

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
