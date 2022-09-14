Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Timberline holds off River Ridge 21-18
(Lacey, WA) The Timberline Blazers coming off there first win of the season over Eastmont hosted the River Ridge Hawks in a stadium they both call home. River Ridge comes in extra fresh after their game last week against Lakes was canceled due to air quality concerns and were looking to even their record to 1-1.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Clover Park Defeats White River For First Time Since 2010
(Lakewood, WA) After an unexpected bye week in week 2, the Clover Park Timberwolves got back on the field Thursday night and it was well worth the wait for the T-Wolves. Hosting a White River team that they had not beat since 2010, the Clover Park defensive line shutdown the Hornets ground game and the offense came up with enough explosive plays to give Clover Park their first win of the season, 20-0.
First Half Analysis: Michigan State bloodied and battered after brutal 30 minutes
The Spartans have work to do to get back in this one...
UW Fans Showed Up in Force, Celebrated by Storming the Field
After two dismal crowds, Husky followers filled the seats and celebrated lustily.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset MSU, Oregon Ducks win big
Led by USC's fast start and No. 7 national ranking, the Pac-12 suddenly has momentum. Last week unranked Washington State (2-0) went on the road and stunned No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14. The Cougars were 17-point underdogs. Then Oregon State scored on the last play of the game to beat Fresno State 35-32 ...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Fish Bowl 44 Peninsula wins 7th straight over Gig Harbor in classic
(Purdy, WA) In a game that had big plays that could take hours to dissect, the Peninsula Seahawks outlasted the Gig Harbor Tides in another classic showdown, winning the 44th annual Fishbowl game 39-30 to give Peninsula their 7th straight win in the series. Unlike last years game in which...
elisportsnetwork.com
Mariners’ Eugenio Suárez heads to 10-day IL. How will Seattle replace him?
Maryland Terrapins’ QB Taulia Tagovailoa hits WR Rakim Jarret with the 48-yard Terrapin TD pass to put Maryland up 17-13 over the SMU Mustangs. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Michigan State vs. Washington football preview, prediction
Saturday brings another Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup as No. 11 Michigan State goes out west against Washington in college football's Week 3 action. Both clubs are perfect through 2 games, but the Spartans had the advantage of being in the preseason top 25 rankings, whereas the Huskies did not. That ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
UConn lands four-star Seattle native Jaylin Stewart
Garfield High School and Seattle Rotary’s Jaylin Stewart, No. 79 in the Top247, has committed to Connecticut. The decision comes less than a week after the Seattle native traveled across the country to take his first official visit to UConn’s campus. A highly skilled combo-forward with the positional...
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Michigan State 2-0; Washington 2-0 After a two-game homestand, the Michigan State Spartans will be on the road. They will square off against the Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
Seattle During and After the Civil War
During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 the struggling outpost of Seattle in Washington Territory anxiously watched and waited as to how the war’s outcome would affect not only national issues but how it would affect federal influence in the Pacific Northwest. In the years just prior to outbreak of the war, Seattle had tried to get the federal government to help with expansion of roads and railroads, but the start of the war put everything on hold.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Auburn Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that a male motorcyclist was killed at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South. The suspect failed to stop and render aid. He fled the scene, reported the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors
Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
luxury-houses.net
Edwin Ivy Legacy Home in Seattle with a Killer Indoor-Outdoor Flow Lists for $13.2M
The Home in Seattle exudes modern luxury & elevated style, now available for sale. This home located at 1625 Federal Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 11,679 square feet of living spaces. Call Laura S. Halliday – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 399-5842) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
luxury-houses.net
Making a Statement about Elegance and Exquisite Architecture, this Stately Home in Issaquah Listed at $2.799M
The Estate in Issaquah is a luxurious home showcasing the outdoor oasis with expansive flagstone patio, rock water feature, gas fire pit, and elegant landscaping now available for sale. This home located at 5314 Gran Paradiso Place NW, Issaquah, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,290 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris C. Nye – MLS4owners.com (Phone: 253 460-1900, 253) 242-6368) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Issaquah.
‘Very aggressive owl’ on the loose in WA park. Hats, helmets and umbrellas are advised
“They are elusive creatures, and if you get too close, they will not hesitate to put you in your place.”
seattlerefined.com
Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners
Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
Comments / 0