Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
OBION CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A state veterinarian has issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock. This announcement comes from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA), which...
Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee. Some […] The post Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones
On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
Arkansas grocery stores raise prices to keep up with inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the past year, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't been affected by inflation, and if you were to take a look at downtown Little Rock, that can easily be seen. Luke Angelo, Assistant Manager at Stratton's Market explained that things have been...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
With the official start to Fall right around the corner and the weather getting cooler, there is plenty to do in the Natural State and in central Arkansas.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals thyroid cancer, says she is now cancer free
Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement Friday revealing that she underwent surgery earlier Friday after learning she had thyroid cancer.
Final scores for Week 3 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Ashdown 33, Idabel, Okla. 27.
Central Arkansas Pride explains ‘Out Days’ cancellation at Travelers game
An LGBTQ+ rights group pulls out of having a representative throw the first pitch at the Arkansas Travelers game Thursday night as part of its 'Out Days' event.
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
Arkansas hospitals possibly facing closure as they struggle financially
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The economy has been struggling, and like many businesses, people are facing the hard reality of inflation and staffing shortages. This includes our hospitals, and the Arkansas Hospital Association said that some hospitals could face closure if something doesn't change. It's mostly the smaller hospitals...
Arkansas to feel more than 100° as we near Fall
w 80s. Now all signs are pointing toward a big warm-up with triple digits possible.
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
Arkansas health experts urge flu vaccines
ROGERS, Ark. — When it comes to the flu, the medical community takes their cues from what they see in the southern hemisphere, since their flu season runs from April to September. Right now, it looks normal. But doctors and nurses said it shouldn’t be a reason to let our guard down.
