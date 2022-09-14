ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing.  However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee. Some […] The post Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services

LITTLE ROCK  Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?

It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
KHBS

Arkansas health experts urge flu vaccines

ROGERS, Ark. — When it comes to the flu, the medical community takes their cues from what they see in the southern hemisphere, since their flu season runs from April to September. Right now, it looks normal. But doctors and nurses said it shouldn’t be a reason to let our guard down.
ARKANSAS STATE

