Gunna Fest 2022 Announced For This Weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is happening this weekend. According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper revealed on Thursday (September 15) that the family-friendly event is scheduled to take place in South Fulton, Georgia on Saturday in commemoration of the city’s second annual “Gunna Day.”. The festival will reportedly include rides,...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Explains How She Pulled Off Her Emmys Speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph received a standing ovation at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12) during her acceptance speech for her first-ever Emmy for “Supporting Actress in a Comedy” for her role in ABC’s Abbott Elementary, singing the song “Endangered Species” by jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves, she blew the crowd away. Now, the Emmy winner is sharing how she was able to make the iconic moment come to life!
The Woman King: Viola Davis Says Film Will Move The Conversation Forward About Colorism In Hollywood
Viola Davis stars in her latest film The Woman King directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and the award-winning actress believes that the movie will help apply pressure to the conversation about colorism in Hollywood. The Woman King features a cast dark skin Black women with actresses like Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch...
Kim Kardashian Details The Kind Of Guy She’s Interested In Dating—In The Future!
Kim Kardashian foresees dating a doctor or lawyer in the future! The busy reality star chatted about what she’s looking for in a future suitor during a recent conversation on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I haven't really thought about it, because I'm not looking. I just...
Abby De La Rosa Discusses Her Motherhood Journey And 'Open' Relationship With Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa Discusses Her Motherhood Journey And 'Open' Relationship With Nick Cannon
Kevin Ross - "Sweet Release (Acoustic Version)"
Kevin Ross - "Sweet Release (Acoustic Version)"
Lil Baby To Receive The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Honor At The Black Music Action Coalition Awards Gala
Lil Baby is getting honored hugely as he’s set to receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Honor at Black Music Action Coalition Awards Gala, Variety reports. The 27-year-old is being honored for his contribution to racial and social justice inside and outside of the music industry. Other recipients of this...
Drake Sounds Off At Music Critic’s Fake DMs
Drake was accused of sending direct messages to music critic Anthony Fantano and is now responding to the incident. According to HipHopDX, Fantano shared a video of messages from the “Champagne Poetry” artist claiming that the artist had allegedly sent him DMs about making vegan cookies. “Anthony! It’s...
Gina Prince-Bythewood Says Working With Viola Davis Was An Opportunity To ‘Touch Greatness’
Gina Prince-Bythewood’s latest feature film The Woman King is pushing the conversation forward about womanhood, sisterhood, colorism and more in Hollywood and while she had the pleasure of working alongside Oscar winning actress Viola Davis, who also stars in the film, the director says it was a once in a lifetime moment.
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know GloRilla
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know GloRilla
Shocking Moments, Pt. 1
KJ Smith reveals that her favorite scene from Sistas was a completely improvised, organic moment where Danni, Sabrina, and Karen tackle Andi to keep her off her phone. Ebony Obsidian explains the complexity of conflict between the show's female characters as she gets into why she loves Season 3's wedding argument scene so very much.
The Woman King: Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Says She And Viola Davis Were A Dream Team
The Woman King: Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Says She And Viola Davis Were A Dream Team
Kanye West Compares Reading Books To ‘Eating Brussel Sprouts’
Kanye West is making it known that he’s not a big fan of reading books. During an appearance on the new Alo Yoga podcast Alo Mind Full, ‘Ye said he hasn’t read “any book” and compared reading to eating brussel sprouts. At the four-minute mark...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fivio Foreign’s Biggest Music Collabs So Far
Born Maxie Lee Ryles III, drill rapper Fivio Foreign, rose to fame in 2019 with his single "Big Drip.” The track would later receive a Lil Baby and Quavo assist remix. However, the following year proved even more prosperous after he was featured on Drake’s 2020 “Demons,” which peaked at no. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the emcee’s first Billboard-charting record.
Quinta Brunson Shares Congratulations Cards Written By ‘Abbott Elementary’ Kids
Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary are coming in hot after winning five combined Emmy Awards earlier this week, however, sometimes it’s the small acknowledgements that mean the most. The 31-year-old actress took to her social media on Thursday (September 17) to share a few handmade cards given to her...
‘The Woman King’ Opening Weekend: Twitter Reacts
The Woman King, starring award-winning actress, Viola Davis, opened this past Friday (September 16) in movie theaters, receiving mixed reactions from Twitter users. “Black Women need this kind of empowerment. We are resilient in many ways,” one user tweeted. “We too often are put in a box and our strength is constantly being tested. We aren’t one dimensional. We are more than our strength. We have many faces. We may fall but we don’t stay down!”
Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G
Dr. Dre helped define and cultivate the West Coast rap scene with his boundless artistry and devotion to bringing up-and-coming talent into the fold, including his stepbrother Warren G. The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 spotlights Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Schoolly D and more artists who got the genre off...
Letitia Wright’s New Film ‘The Silent Twins’ Will Have Your Eyes Glued To The Screen
Letitia Wright stars in her latest Focus Features film The Silent Twins and plays June Gibbons alongside Tamara Lawrance who plays Jennifer Gibbons and is sharing what was the most challenging about the role. Based on a true story, the twins are the only Black family in a town in...
