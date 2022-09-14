ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunna Fest 2022 Announced For This Weekend

Gunna Fest 2022 is happening this weekend. According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper revealed on Thursday (September 15) that the family-friendly event is scheduled to take place in South Fulton, Georgia on Saturday in commemoration of the city’s second annual “Gunna Day.”. The festival will reportedly include rides,...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Explains How She Pulled Off Her Emmys Speech

Sheryl Lee Ralph received a standing ovation at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12) during her acceptance speech for her first-ever Emmy for “Supporting Actress in a Comedy” for her role in ABC’s Abbott Elementary, singing the song “Endangered Species” by jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves, she blew the crowd away. Now, the Emmy winner is sharing how she was able to make the iconic moment come to life!
Eddie Murphy
Martin Lawrence
Avery Wilson
Kevin Ross - "Sweet Release (Acoustic Version)"

Big K.R.I.T. - "Rhode Clean" Big K.R.I.T goes old school as he plays a classy lounge act for a retro audience of admirers in the music video for his track "Rhode Clean." J. Brown featuring Tank - "Don't Rush" Every lady in the room has her eyes on J. Brown...
Drake Sounds Off At Music Critic’s Fake DMs

Drake was accused of sending direct messages to music critic Anthony Fantano and is now responding to the incident. According to HipHopDX, Fantano shared a video of messages from the “Champagne Poetry” artist claiming that the artist had allegedly sent him DMs about making vegan cookies. “Anthony! It’s...
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know GloRilla

Nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders will be announced at a later date. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem all won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards!. The Bronx-based emcee presented the 2021 “Best Hip Hop Video” award. "I’m not...
Shocking Moments, Pt. 1

KJ Smith reveals that her favorite scene from Sistas was a completely improvised, organic moment where Danni, Sabrina, and Karen tackle Andi to keep her off her phone. Ebony Obsidian explains the complexity of conflict between the show's female characters as she gets into why she loves Season 3's wedding argument scene so very much.
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fivio Foreign’s Biggest Music Collabs So Far

Born Maxie Lee Ryles III, drill rapper Fivio Foreign, rose to fame in 2019 with his single "Big Drip.” The track would later receive a Lil Baby and Quavo assist remix. However, the following year proved even more prosperous after he was featured on Drake’s 2020 “Demons,” which peaked at no. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the emcee’s first Billboard-charting record.
‘The Woman King’ Opening Weekend: Twitter Reacts

The Woman King, starring award-winning actress, Viola Davis, opened this past Friday (September 16) in movie theaters, receiving mixed reactions from Twitter users. “Black Women need this kind of empowerment. We are resilient in many ways,” one user tweeted. “We too often are put in a box and our strength is constantly being tested. We aren’t one dimensional. We are more than our strength. We have many faces. We may fall but we don’t stay down!”
Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G

Dr. Dre helped define and cultivate the West Coast rap scene with his boundless artistry and devotion to bringing up-and-coming talent into the fold, including his stepbrother Warren G. The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 spotlights Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Schoolly D and more artists who got the genre off...
