I'm going to geek out for a moment here and own the fact that Edosians have become my favorite Starfleet alien species. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 4 marks their third appearance in the series, with the first being the unnamed Division 14 medical specialist on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 Episode 7 and the second a fleeting glimpse of photographs of Star Trek: The Animated Series's Lieutenant Arex behind the bar on Starbase 25 on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5.

