ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Dahmer Trailer: Evan Peters Headlines Grisly Netflix Thriller

Netflix has unveiled the first look and premiere date for its highly anticipated limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series is headlined by Evan Peters (American Horror Story), in a role that reunites the star with Ryan Murphy. Netflix also revealed that the series will launch...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

The Vampire Diaries Creators Have an Idea for Third Spinoff

When The CW canceled Legacies, there were plans for a follow-up series, Julie Plec revealed Friday on THR's Top 5 Podcast. Legacies was canceled earlier this year after four seasons, but the creatives were well aware that the looming sale of The CW complicated a renewal. “In my opinion, The...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Challenge Ride or Dies: Cast and Premiere Date Announced

The Challenge returns to MTV next month with a brand new format. The hit reality series' 38th season is titled "Ride or Dies," and premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c. The Challenge Season 38 features a mix of old and new cast members, including the return of Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

A Waltons Homecoming Holiday Movie Premiere Date Set at The CW

The Waltons will return for another holiday movie on The CW. The network revealed Wednesday that A Waltons Thanksgiving will premiere Sunday, November 20, at 8/7c. A follow-up to the highly successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, the movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. "The...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Rocky Mountain Bye

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 found the embattled reality TV star declaring "f--k these people." With tensions at a high, it was time for everyone to come to terms with Erika's actions. Meanwhile, Kathy was less than impressed when Lisa Rinna tried to upstage her...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Another Dutton

The Yellowstone prequel has cast another Dutton. Brandon Sklenar is the latest addition to the cast of 1923, which is on track for a December bow on Paramount+. Sklenar joins Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as well as Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ensler
Person
Sarah
Person
Luna
Person
Rodrigo Santoro
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Armani Jackson
TV Fanatic

Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Tensions mounted on Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 when one of the biggest villains to date came out of hiding. As Harry tried to pitch a deal to keep everyone safe, he had to make a big decision about his future. Meanwhile, Asta pondered whether knowing the truth about...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Book Series#Film Star#Paramount#Mtv Entertainment Studios#Boundless#Brazilian
TV Fanatic

See Season 3 Episode 4 Review: The Storm

See Season 3 Episode 4 picks up right after Sibeth has managed to slip away during her altercation with Baba Voss and Kofun. What follows is a majestic escape, more revelations that thicken the plot, betrayal, rescue, and a daring return. This episode dives more into the politics of Trivante...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Room For Growth

I'm going to geek out for a moment here and own the fact that Edosians have become my favorite Starfleet alien species. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 4 marks their third appearance in the series, with the first being the unnamed Division 14 medical specialist on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 Episode 7 and the second a fleeting glimpse of photographs of Star Trek: The Animated Series's Lieutenant Arex behind the bar on Starbase 25 on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Quantum Leap's Ernie Hudson on the "Magic" of NBC's New Series

Ernie Hudson is a man who needs no introduction. Perhaps best known as O.G. Ghostbuster Winston Zeddmore, his career spans nearly five decades and over 250 acting and voice-acting credits. His newest role is Herbert "Magic" Williams on NBC's new Quantum Leap series, a continuation of the original 90s series...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy