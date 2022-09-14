Read full article on original website
Dahmer Trailer: Evan Peters Headlines Grisly Netflix Thriller
Netflix has unveiled the first look and premiere date for its highly anticipated limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series is headlined by Evan Peters (American Horror Story), in a role that reunites the star with Ryan Murphy. Netflix also revealed that the series will launch...
The Vampire Diaries Creators Have an Idea for Third Spinoff
When The CW canceled Legacies, there were plans for a follow-up series, Julie Plec revealed Friday on THR's Top 5 Podcast. Legacies was canceled earlier this year after four seasons, but the creatives were well aware that the looming sale of The CW complicated a renewal. “In my opinion, The...
The Challenge Ride or Dies: Cast and Premiere Date Announced
The Challenge returns to MTV next month with a brand new format. The hit reality series' 38th season is titled "Ride or Dies," and premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c. The Challenge Season 38 features a mix of old and new cast members, including the return of Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.
A Waltons Homecoming Holiday Movie Premiere Date Set at The CW
The Waltons will return for another holiday movie on The CW. The network revealed Wednesday that A Waltons Thanksgiving will premiere Sunday, November 20, at 8/7c. A follow-up to the highly successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, the movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. "The...
Blade Runner 2099 Limited Series Ordered at Prime Video With Ridley Scott Executive Producing
Blade Runner is getting the limited series treatment. Prime Video announced Thursday that it had picked up a live-action series set in the universe of the iconic movies. Ridley Scott will return as executive producer for the show, billed as a follow-up to 2017's Blade Runner 2049. Silka Luisa, who...
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Rocky Mountain Bye
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 found the embattled reality TV star declaring "f--k these people." With tensions at a high, it was time for everyone to come to terms with Erika's actions. Meanwhile, Kathy was less than impressed when Lisa Rinna tried to upstage her...
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Another Dutton
The Yellowstone prequel has cast another Dutton. Brandon Sklenar is the latest addition to the cast of 1923, which is on track for a December bow on Paramount+. Sklenar joins Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as well as Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 21
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 21 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
These Celebs Got Real About Their Experience Being In School While Famous, And It's Wild What They Had To Deal With Every Day
Dylan Sprouse was a restaurant host while at NYU but had to defend his decision, saying, "I feel most comfortable when I’m working and doing something, to criticize someone of that is pretty odd."
Andrea Barber Reunites With Full House Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure for GAC Family Holiday Movie
Andrea Barber is teaming up with her Full House/Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure for a new holiday movie at GAC Family. Barber has joined the cast of the Christmas movie Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Lane, Deadline reports. While it's unclear if Bure will appear in front...
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 14
Tensions mounted on Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 when one of the biggest villains to date came out of hiding. As Harry tried to pitch a deal to keep everyone safe, he had to make a big decision about his future. Meanwhile, Asta pondered whether knowing the truth about...
The Internet Absolutely Can’t Get Enough of This Video of Monkey & Goat Best Friends
We have the perfect clip to cheer you up if you’re having a tough day.… The post The Internet Absolutely Can’t Get Enough of This Video of Monkey & Goat Best Friends appeared first on Outsider.
See Season 3 Episode 4 Review: The Storm
See Season 3 Episode 4 picks up right after Sibeth has managed to slip away during her altercation with Baba Voss and Kofun. What follows is a majestic escape, more revelations that thicken the plot, betrayal, rescue, and a daring return. This episode dives more into the politics of Trivante...
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Room For Growth
I'm going to geek out for a moment here and own the fact that Edosians have become my favorite Starfleet alien species. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 4 marks their third appearance in the series, with the first being the unnamed Division 14 medical specialist on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 Episode 7 and the second a fleeting glimpse of photographs of Star Trek: The Animated Series's Lieutenant Arex behind the bar on Starbase 25 on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5.
Quantum Leap's Ernie Hudson on the "Magic" of NBC's New Series
Ernie Hudson is a man who needs no introduction. Perhaps best known as O.G. Ghostbuster Winston Zeddmore, his career spans nearly five decades and over 250 acting and voice-acting credits. His newest role is Herbert "Magic" Williams on NBC's new Quantum Leap series, a continuation of the original 90s series...
Tales of the Walking Dead Season Finale Exclusive Clip: A Terrifying Encounter
Tales of the Walking Dead is saying the spookiest story for last. It's hard to believe it, but the season finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC. The final chapter is a haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house.
