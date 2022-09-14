Read full article on original website
Police: Man accused of shooting his roommate after a fight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and accused of shooting his roommate after a fight. Thursday around 8:15 p.m. Champaign Police were called to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a 42-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening...
16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
ISP investigating incident in which officer fired gun
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating an incident involving an officer discharging his gun after a Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning. Piatt County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a...
Champaign Fire crews respond to gas vault fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign firefighters responded to a fire in a gas vault at 1606 Rion Drive Friday afternoon. According to the fire department once on the scene crews believed the sprinkler system had activated and was controlling the unknown fire. Crews entered the building and found a fire...
Illinois leaders honor migrant mayor on Mexican Independence Day
ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND)- This Mexican Independence Day, state leaders are celebrating a central Illinois mayor who is also a Mexican immigrant. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza coordinated a donation, of a police car and city vehicle, from Melrose Park to Arcola. "The town of Arcola is lucky to have such a...
Ribbon cutting held for new section of Kickapoo Rail Trail in Ogden
OGDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A ribbon cutting for the new section of the Kickapoo Rail Trail was held Thursday evening. The ribbon cutting was held at 5:15 at East Ave and Maple St in Ogden. The new section of trail will serve as both a transportation and recreational amenity and...
Illinois State football tops Eastern Illinois for fifth straight year
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State took its fifth straight Mid-America Classic after defeating Eastern Illinois 35-7. Zack Annexstad threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Illinois State’s defense came up with two interception-returns for touchdowns. Illinois State (2-1) has won back-to-back games following a season-opening loss...
