Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Sets First Holiday Movie Under Great American Media Deal

Candace Cameron Bure is set to to star in and executive produce A Christmas…Present holiday movie, her first project with Great American Media since signing her deal with the company (then GAC Media) earlier this year. The movie is slated to premiere on the Great American Family network in November. The new film will be part of Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming franchise which returns on October 21. It will feature a new slate of original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday and Christmas movies all day and all night through the end of 2022. In A Christmas…Present, Bure...
People

Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys

The actors portrayed siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.   The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday. Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver...
People

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Candace Cameron Bure
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
Variety

Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall

Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
International Business Times

Kelly Rizzo Reacts To Bob Saget Emmys Tribute: 'Been A Wreck All Day'

Kelly Rizzo was moved by the Emmys tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget. The 42-year-old blogger shared an Instagram Story shortly after the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast Monday. In the post, she revealed her reaction to the tribute that celebrated Saget's work in the television industry. "I've been...
