Read full article on original website
Related
Utah football’s next opponent, Arizona State, has fired its head coach
The Arizona State Sun Devils have fired Herm Edwards. The Sun Devils next face the Utah Utes
Herm Edwards firing reaction: What people are saying about fired ASU football coach
Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State football coach after agreeing to a "mutual parting of ways." The news on Sunday brought out a lot of reaction on social media. More: Arizona State football upset by Eastern Michigan in college football game in Tempe More: Eastern Michigan football trolls Herm Edwards, Arizona State after win...
3 takeaways from USC's win over Fresno State: Trojans' defense has to limit big plays
In perhaps the most complete game Lincoln Riley’s USC team has played so far this season, the Trojans put together an impressive 45-17 victory over Fresno State on Saturday. USC showed its remarkable balance as nine players caught passes from Caleb Williams - but this time, the receivers weren’t ...
Sanders Avoids Running His Way Into Razorback History Books
Night so similar to former Arkansas running back, but memory will much different
Comments / 0