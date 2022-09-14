ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona man loses $7,500 to 'Pay Yourself' scam

PHOENIX — How could transferring money to yourself be a scam?. $7,500 later, Marshall Cheeseboro found out. Now his money is in someone else's pocket, and he can't get it back. “So there was a $500 invoice from a Bitcoin sale that was charged to my account," Cheeseboro said.
