Saratoga County, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

SCSO responds to capsized boat on Mohawk River

Schenectady County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to the Mohawk River near Schenectady County Community College for a person in a capsized rowing boat on the morning of September 17. A male, 58 was not wearing a life jacket and was found unresponsive in the water when police arrived.
SCHENECTADY, NY
wamc.org

Setting sail on the Hudson

The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
HUDSON, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years

Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga County announces Bivalent Booster Clinic for Seniors

The Saratoga County Department of Health (SCDOH) has announced the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster vaccine will be available for seniors 65 years of age or older. Saratoga County has also opened a call center for the convenience of seniors to make appointments at SCDOH vaccine clinics in Ballston Spa and other clinics throughout the county.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady deli to reopen after closing in June

SCHENECTADY – La Gioia Italian Deli in Schenectady will soon open its doors again after closing in June. Laura Marino will be running the show. She is the daughter and niece of the owners who originally opened the business back in 1989. The deli will re-open at the same...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Repeated felon sentenced for Saratoga robberies

A Saratoga man has been sentenced between eight to sixteen years in prison, after pleading guilty to four sperate accounts of third degree robbery. Justin Rock, 37, admitted he forcefully entered several businesses in downtown Saratoga, claiming to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Man arrested in Bethlehem stabbing

Adam Matteson Jr., 36 years old, from East Greenbush was arrested just one day after allegedly stabbing two people in Selkirk. On Friday around 9:30 p.M., police were called to a domestic incident on River Road. When officers arrived, they found two people assaulted. One victim was transported to Albany...
SELKIRK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

World’s Largest Garage Sale dates announced

At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
