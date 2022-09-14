Read full article on original website
Crossgates Mall, Albany Turns 38! Which of These Stores Do You Remember?
Crossgates Mall in Albany opened on Sunday March 4, 1984. 38 years have passed since their Grand Opening and in that time some stores have opened and closed while others are still going strong. Do you remember which stores were part of opening day?. 38 years is a long time....
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
Woman drowns in Ballston Lake
A woman has drowned in Ballston Lake. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Susan Duglin, 74, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SCSO responds to capsized boat on Mohawk River
Schenectady County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to the Mohawk River near Schenectady County Community College for a person in a capsized rowing boat on the morning of September 17. A male, 58 was not wearing a life jacket and was found unresponsive in the water when police arrived.
wamc.org
Setting sail on the Hudson
The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
Fall Spooktacular in Downtown Schenectady
Downtown Schenectady is once again hosting its Downtown Spooktacular. The free event is open to the public and hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.
Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years
Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
Man dies in Clifton Park motorcycle crash
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ashdown Road in Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Louis Funaro, 40, of Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saratoga County announces Bivalent Booster Clinic for Seniors
The Saratoga County Department of Health (SCDOH) has announced the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster vaccine will be available for seniors 65 years of age or older. Saratoga County has also opened a call center for the convenience of seniors to make appointments at SCDOH vaccine clinics in Ballston Spa and other clinics throughout the county.
Steve McLaughlin to enter dunk tank at local fundraiser
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin will be taking a turn in a dunk tank at the Reverse Rett Upstate New York Fundraiser this Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at the Speigletown Fire Company at 146 Speigletown Road.
Druthers in Clifton Park delays opening date
Druthers Brewing Company has delayed the opening date of its Clifton Park location. The restaurant was scheduled to open on Thursday, September 15.
What to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival
Look to the sky above Glens Falls, and it won't be long before you see a whole range of bright colors. The Adirondack Balloon Festival is on its way back to the southern Adirondacks.
Owners of closed Notty Pine opening new restaurant
The owners of the closed Notty Pine Tavern are opening up a new restaurant in Troy. The Pine is set to open at 814 Hoosick Road this fall.
WNYT
Schenectady deli to reopen after closing in June
SCHENECTADY – La Gioia Italian Deli in Schenectady will soon open its doors again after closing in June. Laura Marino will be running the show. She is the daughter and niece of the owners who originally opened the business back in 1989. The deli will re-open at the same...
Repeated felon sentenced for Saratoga robberies
A Saratoga man has been sentenced between eight to sixteen years in prison, after pleading guilty to four sperate accounts of third degree robbery. Justin Rock, 37, admitted he forcefully entered several businesses in downtown Saratoga, claiming to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.
Man sentenced for 2021 Halloween stabbing in Saratoga
A Saratoga Springs man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to stabbing an unarmed man several times in the face and chest on Caroline Street on Halloween 2021. Tyler Lumia, 23, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.
WATCH: Amsterdam PD Sergeant rescues 15-year-old dog
The Amsterdam Police Department has released body cam footage of one of their members saving a dog from a creek. You can watch the video in the player above.
WNYT
Man arrested in Bethlehem stabbing
Adam Matteson Jr., 36 years old, from East Greenbush was arrested just one day after allegedly stabbing two people in Selkirk. On Friday around 9:30 p.M., police were called to a domestic incident on River Road. When officers arrived, they found two people assaulted. One victim was transported to Albany...
World’s Largest Garage Sale dates announced
At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
