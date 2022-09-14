ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Every Picture Tells a Story: Prescribing Opioids and Opioid Deaths

American Council on Science and Health
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vtGr_0hvMkt8w00
Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay

Some facts:

  • Over the past ten years, opioid prescribing has been reduced “in every state—by nearly 50% nationally.”
  • Queries of state-mandated drug monitoring programs by physicians, helping to identify patients “shopping” for willing providers of opioids, exceeded 1.1 billion in 2021.
  • These changes to physician prescribing habits result from legislation at the state level, restricting the prescription of opioids based largely on flawed CDC guidelines. Physician compliance with these laws and shifting perception of pain management in the medical community engendered by these regulations also play a role.

Despite all of this, drug overdose deaths have doubled.

Here are the results as captured by CDC data:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rosh8_0hvMkt8w00

Despite a nearly 50% reduction in legitimate opioid prescribing since 2015, we have experienced a 204% increase in opioid overdose deaths.

“Despite these positive efforts, drug-related overdose and death continue to increase, primarily due to illicitly manufactured fentanyl and fentanyl analogs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQdk3_0hvMkt8w00

My colleague, Dr. Bloom, offered some help in understanding this graph.

"Synthetic opioids excluding methadone" is a foolish and misleading term. It means illicit fentanyl and analogs

"natural and semisynthetic opioids" is also confusing. It means legal prescriptions like oxycodone. Note that the contribution of these drugs to the overall problem is minor and has been stable for a decade despite the big drop in prescribing.

Let me ask you this question: If you seek advice from a physician and your problem got twice as bad when you followed their advice, would you be inclined to return to them for other health concerns? I think not. Yet we allow our state legislators, predominantly business people and attorneys, to make laws regulating the day-to-day practice of medicine. While often attributed to Einstein, it bears repeating. “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

Comments / 18

mike m
2d ago

So Docs writing RXs for pain dropped 50% but yet overdoses rose 200% tells y’all it’s not the patients that need the medication,,the problem is at the southern border bringing illegal drugs into this country and the Blood is on Karmila Harris hands

Reply
22
Belinda Grigg
2d ago

this is just more propaganda pushed by media and gov even the cdc says perscription pain meds are low addiction and author 2 recent independent studies just came out and said they are effective and safe. so do your homework do u work for kolodney ? stop the lie the gig is up

Reply(7)
10
Michele Heitzman
1d ago

They knew all along that prescription pain meds weren't the problem yet they continue to lie and punish the people who actually need them and the doctors who are trying to help us! It's time to get rid of the CDC guidelines and let doctors treat people humanely again!! With all the monitoring systems they have in place it's pretty easy to see who the legit patients are and that we are doing everything right! Go after the illicit street drugs and cartels and dealers and stop harassing chronic pain patients, caring doctors and pharmacies just because they are easier targets!!

Reply
10
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

