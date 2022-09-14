Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
How Parenting During the Infant and Toddler Years Can Affect Child Development
During the first years of life, a child’s brain develops rapidly. How you parent can directly affect your child’s development. Infants and toddlers require a lot from their parents to create an environment where their needs are met as they grow and develop. Parenting during these early years...
MedicalXpress
Children with autism benefit when parents are trained to provide at-home interventions
Training and empowering parents to provide at-home interventions to children with autism spectrum disorder helps children improve in positive behaviors and language communication skills says a new study from BYU. "We've known for a long time that early interventions for children with autism improve learning and social skills at a...
parentherald.com
The Legal Side of 18th Birthday: What Parents Need To Know When the Child Turns 18?
Significant changes are in for when a child turns 18. Aside from a parent's emotional perspective, being 18 means the child will now have many legal rights. There are also many things parents need to know and do once their child becomes of legal age, per Very Well Family. Turning...
psychologytoday.com
Parents With ADHD Children Need Emotional Support Too
The common-sense notion that parent’s self-regulation may improve child self-regulation is research-backed. Emotional regulation training in mothers with hyperactive children has been shown to improve the mother-child relationship. A mindful parenting style may help children with ADHD gain more self-control. Parent reappraisal may improve emotional regulation in parents of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Positive neighbor involvement important if teens don't develop mother-child bond
Teens who live in neighborhoods with trusted, engaged adults can still develop critical social skills that were not nurtured early in life, according to a new University of Michigan study. Previous studies have shown the importance of early mother-child bonding that contributes to teens having social skills, such as positive...
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Will Struggle To Ever Change
We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.
The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist
Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
MedicalXpress
Teens become more exploratory with age—a behavior linked to greater social connectivity and psychological well-being
Teenagers become more exploratory in their behaviors with age, becoming increasingly likely to visit new places over time, finds a new study. Its results also show that greater exploration is associated with enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks. Notably, the researchers also discovered that adolescents who explored their natural...
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
msn.com
How to Raise an Autistic Child
Most parents dream of having a perfect child, but what happens when your child is anything but perfect? What if your child has autism? It can be challenging to know where to turn for advice and support, but this isn't something you have to face alone. There are many ways you can raise an autistic child, and with patience and perseverance, you can help him, or she reaches their full potential.
Opinion: The Dangers of Having Compassion For A Narcissist
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says
A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Will Result In Heartache
Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
psychologytoday.com
Parenting the Socially Shy Middle School Adolescent
Because it can limit adolescent growth, shyness is worth paying attention to. During the more self-conscious and socially demanding middle school experience, more shyness can be aroused. Most shyness is not temperamentally endowed but developmentally caused by adolescent growth. Ten helpful suggestions parents might make for their shy adolescent. In...
