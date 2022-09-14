FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man died after being shot in the Alexandria area Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at the Woodlawn Garden Apartments in the 8400 block of Madge Lane. Police said they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO