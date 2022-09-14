ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJLA

Man shot & killed at Fairfax County apartment complex, police looking for 4 men: FCPD

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man died after being shot in the Alexandria area Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at the Woodlawn Garden Apartments in the 8400 block of Madge Lane. Police said they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood

LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
LORTON, VA
WJLA

3 shot outside Petworth Station in Northwest DC; police investigating

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, police said. This area is located near Petworth Station. Three victims were located at the scene injured, but conscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT: Small plane lands on I-66 near Front Royal, Virginia

FRONT ROYAL, Va (7News) — A small, private plane made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 near Front Royal, Virginia Saturday morning. Virginia State Police said they responded around 10:43 a.m. to the westbound side of the highway at the 6-mile marker in Warren County. A preliminary investigation revealed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

