WJLA
Police looking for 16-year-old Aiden Vining, reported missing from Bethesda Thursday
BETHESDA, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is missing from Bethesda, and the Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Aiden Vining was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 13 in the 7900 block of Glendale Road in Bethesda. Aiden has brown eyes and...
WJLA
Caught on cam: Man robs Silver Spring Foot Locker, threatens worker with scissors: MCPD
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are looking for a man they say robbed a Foot Locker store in downtown Silver Spring, then threatened at least one employee with scissors. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, police said a man entered the store and asked to try...
WJLA
Man shot & killed at Fairfax County apartment complex, police looking for 4 men: FCPD
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man died after being shot in the Alexandria area Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at the Woodlawn Garden Apartments in the 8400 block of Madge Lane. Police said they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.
WJLA
VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Northwest v. Gaithersburg game, chaos spills into parking lot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fight broke out between the two teams Friday night at the high school football game between Northwest and Gaithersburg. And the fighting wasn't restricted to the football field. Police said other physical altercations began to break out in the parking lot. Officers from...
WJLA
Suspect killed in Anne Arundel County police involved shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Anne Arundel County after firing his weapon at police. According to a police spokesman, officers were responding to a domestic violence call near Sands Road Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. Corporal Chris Anderson said, a woman called 911 and...
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
WJLA
3 shot outside Petworth Station in Northwest DC; police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, police said. This area is located near Petworth Station. Three victims were located at the scene injured, but conscious...
WJLA
7News On Your Side story inspires kidney donation for Montgomery County woman.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — When we last talked with Montgomery County artist Chelsea Mai she couldn’t work or travel. An auto-immune condition destroyed her kidneys. She was only alive thanks to eight hours a day of dialysis. Her parents even placed signs all over the county hoping one, kind soul would answer their prayers.
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
WJLA
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing into telephone poles, say police
ELDERSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A school bus driver was arrested for DUI after police say she slammed into multiple telephone poles, according to Maryland State Police. Police say there were no children on the school bus at the time. Pictures from the scene taken by the Sykesville Fire Department show the bus with broken glass and bent metal.
WJLA
'This was refreshing': Neighbors hope H Street Festival changes perception of community
WASHINGTON (7News) — With music blaring, vendors selling merchandise, and neighbors enjoying each other's company, the H Street Festival in Northeast D.C. served as a warm goodbye to summer, but neighbors said this was also an opportunity to change the community's recent image. The festival dates back more than...
WJLA
Dulles Day Plane Pull is back raising money, awareness for Special Olympics Virginia
STERLING, Va. (7News) — After a two-year hiatus, the Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull is back! The annual event raises money for and brings awareness to Special Olympics Virginia. 7News is the proud media partner of the event. Here's what you need to know about the event. More...
WJLA
'If you see it, squish it'| Pretty but damaging spotted lanternflies popping up in Md.
WASHINGTON (7News) — Bug people have been warning us about spotted lanternflies for a few years now. They’re, kind of, pretty little bugs from Asia with appetite wine lovers might find borderline evil. “What we’re finding is lanternfly go after vineyards wine growers very, very aggressively,” said entomologist...
WJLA
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on MD-295 in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Friday morning involving a motorcycle. According to U.S. Park Police, the driver is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. As of 7:30 a.m., MD-295/Baltimore Washington Parkway's...
WJLA
Prince George's County woman celebrates 100th birthday in style, surrounded by family
SUITLAND, Md. — Prince George's County resident Carrie Blake is celebrated a major milestone Saturday -- her 100th birthday!. Blake's granddaughter, Tracyi Johnson, said the family held a surprise party for Blake Saturday to celebrate the remarkable accomplishment. "My grandmother has the heart of pure gold, still active in...
WJLA
SEE IT: Small plane lands on I-66 near Front Royal, Virginia
FRONT ROYAL, Va (7News) — A small, private plane made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 near Front Royal, Virginia Saturday morning. Virginia State Police said they responded around 10:43 a.m. to the westbound side of the highway at the 6-mile marker in Warren County. A preliminary investigation revealed...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Inside look at Dave Thomas Circle Wendy's transformed into 360-degree mural
WASHINGTON (7News) — The former Wendy's at Dave Thomas Circle in Northeast D.C. is getting a mural makeover. The abandoned restaurant building will become a 360-degree piece of art. The NoMa BID and NPR have partnered with D.C. Walls to transform the building. 7News got a tour of what's...
WJLA
Maryland girl to bring awareness to Down syndrome in New York Times square presentation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — A 2-year-old Maryland girl will appear in the bright lights in New York Times Square this weekend as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. Ellie Griffin of Mechanicsville, MD, was chosen out of hundreds includes children, teens, and adults...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. official had full bar in office, drank with employees, OIG report says
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Editor's Note: 7News originally reported in the headline that the OIG report claimed Anderson "forced" individuals to drink alcohol. The anonymous email that started the investigation actually made those claims. The OIG report was unable to verify that allegation. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey...
WJLA
Changing commuting habits doesn't mean traffic is getting better in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — If so many more people are working from home than pre-pandemic, why is traffic in the DC area still so bad? That’s one of the questions a new survey helps provide answers to. The Transportation Planning Board with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments does...
