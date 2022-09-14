The Oregonian ranked Portland food cart Mole Mole third best new food cart in Portland this year. For the full list, go here. Mole Mole is the ultimate family business. Roberto Flores, 43, creates the dishes alongside a sous chef, Alejandra Rendon, who happens to be his wife. His four sons help out when they’re not in school. And daughter Brenda Flores, 21, works the counter, does prep and handles other aspects of the business, like talking to the media. Roberto calls Brenda his “left hand.” Roberto is from Puebla, and has been perfecting his home state’s signature mole for years while working at various Portland restaurants, including Tamale Boy and Cha Cha Cha. The details are what sets Mole Mole’s mole apart. The dark version is semi-sweet and made with spices and nuts. The green has poblano peppers and jalapeños, pumpkin seeds and pistachios. The pink gets its color from beets. All three options are fresh, delicious and look lovely atop the individually painted Pueblan plates, a detail important to Brenda and Roberto. Mole Mole has been open for about a year and has become a popular spot, serving crowds of fans on Alberta Street. “Even during extreme weather,” Brenda said, “people still came.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO