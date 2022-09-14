Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
VTDigger
Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its new corporate campus and retail branch at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its eighth branch location and new corporate campus at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, VT. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand our presence in South Burlington and support the many residents, businesses, and...
vermont.gov
The Vermont Building at the Big E Opens its Doors Today!
September 16, 2022 | Montpelier VT – For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
lafamilytravel.com
Five Best Places In Fall To Visit in Vermont With Kids
Vermont is one of the smallest states in the country, but for our family, it has one of the biggest places in our hearts. While we love to plan our family travel there year-round, fall is by far the best time to experience the natural wonder of this gorgeous area. Whether your family is looking for outdoor adventures or prefers to relax and take in scenic views and some of the best fall colors found in the United States, an autumn trip to Vermont is not to be missed. For some pro tips and family-friendly recommendations on the best places to visit in Vermont, check out our fall guide to making the most of your family vacation in the Green Mountain state.
WCAX
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
5 small towns in New England ranked among 15 best places for fall leaf peeping
Five small towns in New England have been ranked among the 15 best places in America for fall leaf peeping, according to a new list. Trips to Discover recently published its “15 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Fall Foliage” ranking with the official start of autumn now just days away.
colchestersun.com
Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
WCAX
Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
NECN
‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting
Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
WCAX
Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast, but like other towns in Chittenden County, there is nowhere for people to live. U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010. City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community, employers looking for workers, and landlords. “The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” he said.
WCAX
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Evidence of Burlington’s growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city’s streets. Officials say they’ve found four times as many discarded needles around the Queen City as they did last year. Ted Miles has worked for the city for more...
WCAX
Are efforts to clean up Lake Carmi working?
FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic algae blooms flourished again in Lake Carmi this summer, closing beaches and raising questions over whether the state’s multi-year investment to clean up the troubled waterbody is working. Cyanobacteria blooms continue to plague beaches at Lake Carmi despite state cleanup efforts. Now, state officials...
Middlebury Campus
Queer-owned, all-natural wine shop opens in downtown Middlebury
New Addison County residents Danielle Pattavina and Erika Dunyak recently opened an all-natural wine store in downtown Middlebury. Located at 48 Main Street, Schmetterling Wine Shop welcomed the public through its doors in early July. As a queer couple living down Route 22A in Shoreham, Vermont, Pattavina said their business is “a queer-owned natural wine shop spinning and selling vinyl.”
WCAX
FEMA awards Vt. $1.9M for relocating VSH patients after Irene
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Eleven years after Tropical Storm Irene flooded the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, FEMA this week officially awarded the state nearly $1.9 million for relocating those patients. The funding is meant to reimburse the state for the costs of relocating patients to a temporary mental health...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie. Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn. The Humane Society says after...
compassvermont.com
Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
mychamplainvalley.com
‘I was blown away:’ Patagonia founder gives away company
Burlington, VT — Two outdoor retailers in Burlington are reacting to Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard‘s decision to give away the company to help fight the climate crisis. On Wednesday, Chouinard announced he is transferring ownership of the $3 billion company to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the nonprofit Holdfast Collective.
willistonobserver.com
First retail cannabis outlets licensed
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved its first batch of retail establishment licenses Wednesday to three applicants: Mountain Girl Cannabis of Rutland, FLŌRA Cannabis of Middlebury and Champlain Valley Dispensary, Inc., CeresMED, Ceres of Burlington (integrated license). Integrated licenses may engage in the activities allowed under all current adult-use...
WCAX
Williston’s Town Cobbler to close
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Town Cobbler in Williston, owner John Welsh has some time to contemplate life. “Every morning you get up, the world says, ‘Here, this is what you’re going to do,’ and you deal with it,” Welsh said. The shoe repair business...
