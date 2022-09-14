Read full article on original website
Hyenas is inspired by Apex Legends, but the dev never wanted it to be a battle royale game
"We didn't want to compete on other people's terms"
Blizzard explains why Overwatch 2 heroes are locked behind the battle pass: they're 'the single most engaging content'
Blizzard expects Overwatch 2 players to earn new heroes "well before the season ends." Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab) will lock heroes behind its battle pass, but doing so won't interfere with the game's strategic, team-based battles, Blizzard said in a group interview with PC Gamer. For the last...
Odyssey Interactive Reveals Omega Strikers, a Cross-Platform Multiplayer Game for the Next Generation of Competitive Players
WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Odyssey Interactive, an independent game development studio founded by former Riot Games leads on League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, has revealed their debut title, Omega Strikers, a free-to-play cross-platform 3v3 knockout striker for the next generation of players. Omega Strikers is an innovative blend of the best parts of modern competitive multiplayer games, weaving in goal-focused objectives, physical fun and knockouts, and character depth and mastery into thrillingly fast-paced matches. Omega Strikers is now available in Closed Beta for PC via Steam and will be fully cross-platform when it launches to mobile devices later this year and across all major consoles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005032/en/ Omega Strikers from Odyssey Interactive (Graphic: Business Wire)
dotesports.com
League of Legends guide to minions
League of Legends is a complex game, and there are a lot of things to learn and master if you aim to become a professional player or just simply climb the ladder in solo queue. Managing and farming minions are major factors. Minions are units that spawn for both teams...
Streamers are playing Modern Warfare 2 live right now
Activision have made the call to let the streamers loose on this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) a day before the beta begins. As part of their stream today they're revealing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, and part of that is a sprawling multiplayer match involving dozens of streamers.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Overwatch 2 heroes aren't an early battle pass unlock
When Overwatch 2 launches in October, all of its cosmetics will be tied to an entirely different set of systems than the original game—loot boxes are gone, long live the battle pass. Overwatch 2, like so many other live service games, will have a battle pass, an in-game shop,...
dotesports.com
Sett steals the show in this stunning new Spirit Blossom skin trailer for League of Legends
Spirit Blossom is, besides the Harrowing, the biggest event in League of Legends that breaks the thin line between the world of the living and the dead, making traveling between two worlds a reality. When the spirits begin roaming the Earth in search of their loved ones, spirits of manner turn their eyes to Runeterra as their stories once again play out.
The best FPS games on Android in 2022
Not all mobile ports and adaptations are created equal, even if big names are attached to the project. First-person shooter mobile games are always measured against how superior the performance and smooth the controls feel while playing. It's already tough to stack up to games that don't provide controller support since you can't test your favorite Android gaming controller to see if you can take your running and gunning to the next level. That's not to say touch-controls cannot be optimized for mobile play to compete against those with a controller, which is why we have rounded up some of the best FPS games on the platform, including titles with controller support and without — which FPS game will you be adding to your Android library?
Dr Disrespect Wasn't Invited To Call Of Duty Event Because He “Talks Too Much Trash”
Call of Duty Next, the “era-defining franchise event” presented by Infinity Ward, is taking place later today. As well as news about a number of upcoming CoD titles (including the multiplayer reveal of Modern Warfare II), fans can expect “a multitude of your [favourite] streamers at the event, playing the games in real time”, according to the announcement post on the Call of Duty blog.
Someone Made 'Minecraft' In 'Minecraft' And Now My Mind Is Melting
I’m not quite sure if there’s any group of gamers out there quite so dedicated to their craft (if you’ll excuse the pun) as Minecraft players. Recently, one gamer spent a whopping 2500 hours traversing around 32 million blocks to, quite literally, the edge of the world. Unfortunately, they promptly plummeted to their death as the map’s textures struggled to load in, but what a feat it was.
Wuthering Waves is an Open-World ARPG with an emphasis on the action
Dive into this open-world ARPG set in a vast and mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Looking at the fluidly animated, all-action trailers for Wuthering Waves, it's hard not to be impressed. From the costume design of its key characters to the scintillating combat that looks impossible to pull off until you actually get the game in your hands, it's clearly a game made by a team that isn't on its first anime RPG rodeo. The above trailer, which will accompany Wuthering Waves at the Tokyo Game Show on September 15, showcases the game's strengths beautifully.
CNET
Garden Tails: Match and Grow Is My New Favorite Apple Arcade Game
Apple Arcade added Garden Tails: Match and Grow to its catalog of games on Friday. In this adorable game, you meet a rabbit named Lilac with dreams of restoring a rundown, abandoned garden to its former glory. To renovate the garden, you'll complete matching puzzles to earn seeds and in-game coins. As the garden progresses, more animals arrive with charming stories to tell.
laptopmag.com
NFL Pro Era VR launched today — hands-on with the first official NFL VR game
Today, the National Football League (opens in new tab), the National Football League Players Association, and StatusPRO, Inc. announced the launch of NFL PRO ERA (opens in new tab), a VR football experience. I recently got to play it at a special pre-launch event. The first-person VR game puts you in the helmet of your favorite team's quarterback. That's right; you get to be the quarterback, call the plays and throw the ball to your favorite players.
NFL・
cheddar.com
Roblox Says It's the Future of the Metaverse. But Right Now It's Gaming's Present
Library screenshot courtesy of Roblox. Imagine a shopping mall filled just with arcades. Each arcade is an independent business but fully dependent on the mall for its operation. Even the tokens that go into the machines are provided by the mall operator, which takes a 75 percent cut of every transaction. That might sound like a lot, but in this case the mall provides pretty much everything the arcades need to operate. Now stick millions of children in the mall per day, and you've got some sense of what a brick-and-mortar version of Roblox, the wildly popular online gaming platform, might look like.
Arcade Paradise and Martha Is Dead coming to Stadia later this year
Google announces two Wired Productions-published games will be coming to Stadia sometime in the fall and winter.
FIFA・
Faze Clan Has Hopped In The NFT Bandwagon By Joining Sandbox
FaZe Clan is teaming up with The Sandbox to launch a metaverse hub called “FaZE World.” It's only the beginning of what they hope will be an immersive, interactive experience for their fans!
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Lineup of N64 Games
Nintendo has revealed that it's preparing to add nine new games from the Nintendo 64 to its Nintendo Switch Online service. Over the course of the past year, Switch Online has continued to grow in a major way with the arrival of its Expansion Pack tier which contains titles from N64. And while we don't yet know when all of these newly-announced games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online just yet, the Japanese published has outlined a slate of titles that will join the service to end 2022 and lead into 2023.
Ark: Survival Evolved and a legendary co-op board game are free on Epic next week
Ark is a great freebie, but free Gloomhaven is the real treat next week. Next week will see the perennially popular survival shooter ARK: Survival Evolved (opens in new tab) go free to keep on the Epic Games store for another week. From September 22nd to September 29th, the dinosaur-riding survival extravaganza will be totally free. You can just have it.
Digital Trends
GoldenEye 007 hitting Nintendo Switch Online with online play
A new slate of games set to arrive soon on Nintendo Switch Online was just announced, with the biggest surprise being GoldenEye 007 arriving with online support. The port is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed a new batch of classic N64 titles...
