NBC introduces its new take on a classic series next week with the premiere of “Quantum Leap.”. The upcoming series isn’t so much a reboot as it is a continuation of the story that the previous iteration told, showrunner Martin Gero said during Thursday’s Television Critics Association panel. In fact, Gero admitted that the creative team knew they’d be setting the show up for failure if they tried to recast the iconic time traveler Dr. Sam Beckett and his hologram sidekick, Al.

