‘1923’ Adds Robert Patrick to Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel at Paramount+
"The Terminator" star will play Sheriff William McDowell, a Dutton family friend
Dennis Quaid Joins Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’
Dennis Quaid is the latest to join an A-list cast that’s being assembled for the HBO Max limited series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. He will star alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and Claire Danes. As with the others, Quaid’s role in the miniseries has yet to be revealed.
‘Wildflower’ Review: Kiernan Shipka Anchors One-of-a-Kind Coming-of-Age Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: The film tackles the unique challenges of being the adult child of intellectually disabled parents<br>
Comedy Central Sets October Premiere Date for ‘Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News’ (Exclusive)
The show moves to the cable network after debuting on streaming in 2020
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Boss on Bringing a ‘Visceral’ Live Competition Series to Disney+
“Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Disney+ this coming Monday, making it the first competition series to debut live on a streaming service — a feat that executive producer Conrad Green says is sure to get everyone’s adrenaline pumping. “It’s like a NASCAR pitstop,” the producer told...
‘The Woman King’ Takes the Crown With $1.7 Million at Thursday Box Office
“The Woman King,” the historical action epic starring Viola Davis, took in $1.7 million at the box office from its Thursday night preview screenings, which opened at 3 p.m. on 3,271 screens. The Sony and eOne film will launch at 3,765 locations this weekend. In its opening weekend, the...
Kate Winslet Hospitalized After a Fall on Croatia Film Shoot for ‘Lee’
Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after suffering a fall while filming the historical drama “Lee” in Croatia, according to reports. The Oscar-winning actress slipped and injured her leg while filming in the town of Kupari and was taken to the nearby Dubrovnik Hospital as a precaution, The Mirror reported.
James Corden Explains the Hilarious Link Between Corn and James Bond (Video)
We assume this headline is weird enough to hook you, but if not, it's about a James Bond-themed corn maze
‘Quantum Leap': Everything We Know About the NBC Reimagining
NBC introduces its new take on a classic series next week with the premiere of “Quantum Leap.”. The upcoming series isn’t so much a reboot as it is a continuation of the story that the previous iteration told, showrunner Martin Gero said during Thursday’s Television Critics Association panel. In fact, Gero admitted that the creative team knew they’d be setting the show up for failure if they tried to recast the iconic time traveler Dr. Sam Beckett and his hologram sidekick, Al.
Yara Shahidi Digs Deep With Celebrity Friends in First Trailer for Facebook Watch Series, ‘Yara Shahidi’s Day Off’ (Video)
Yara Shahidi is getting to know her celebrity peers better in her upcoming Facebook Watch series, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off.”. In a trailer released Friday, the “grown-ish” star spends time exploring her friends’ hobbies outside of the entertainment sphere — whether that be cooking, horseback riding, soccer, fashion, etc. Along the way, her goal is to learn something “totally new” about them.
18 Wannabe "Influencers" Acting Like Entitled A-Holes, And Honestly It's So Embarrassing
They really think people care about their follower count!
‘Do Revenge’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
The Netflix thriller is a riff on Hitchcock's "Strangers on a Train"
10 Jane Fonda Must-See Movies: ‘Barbarella’ to ‘9 to 5’ to ‘On Golden Pond’ (Photos)
From hooker-in-therapy to emotionally wounded daughter, Jane Fonda can do it all. And she has.
Rush Learned a Big Touring Lesson From an Unexpected Source
Over their many decades of activity, Rush inspired countless musicians — from the ways in which they represented the archetypal power trio to their penchant for concept albums and lyrical philosophizing. But despite Rush’s own distinctive sound — including Geddy Lee’s distinctive voice — their approach to music didn’t arrive fully formed. Instead, like countless artists before them, they picked up habits and influences from the musicians they crossed paths with along the way.
‘Blueback’ Review: Radha Mitchell Brings Fierce Passion to Activist Ecological Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana co-star in this moving tale of a mother and daughter dedicated to protecting their seaside environment
‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
Post Malone Falls Onstage, Continues With Show Despite Rib Injury (Video)
The rapper was treated by medics after stepping through a hole in the stage at Saturday's show at St. Louis' Enterprise Center
Inside Focus’ $30 Million Deal for Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’
The film from Miramax that reunites the director with his "Sideways" star Paul Giamatti will get a global theatrical release next year
‘Moonage Daydream’ Film Review: Immersive David Bowie Documentary Is a Bold, Seething Mass of Bowie-ness
Brett Morgen's doc delves into the Bowie archives to embrace the artist's concept of an art that works with "fragments and chaos"
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2: The Stars Breakdown That Finale
Abigail Cowen, Eliot Salt, Precious Mustapha and more look back at the seasons biggest moments with TheWrap
