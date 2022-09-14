Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
We are Hip Hop at CIAF, Saturday September 17th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: CIAF. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we shined the entertainment spotlight on the Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF). As we we're joined by "We Are Hip Hop" with more details about the celebration.
WCNC
Charlotte VegFest is back this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a three-year hiatus, the 9th Annual Charlotte Vegfest is back and scheduled for Saturday, Sept 17th, from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM at The Ford Building at Camp North End, located at 1774 Statesville Avenue. Admission to the family friendly event is complimentary, and attendees...
QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can look forward to sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend as you head out for activities in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
What to know about the Charlotte International Arts Festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte International Arts Festival kicks off Friday, bringing more than 200 attractions to the Charlotte area. The celebration is being put on by Blumenthal Performing Arts filled with visual and performing arts from some of the most creative minds from the Carolinas and around the world. To celebrate the festival's debut, tiny things are bringing big smiles to Uptown Charlotte.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
58th Annual Festival In The Park Underway in Charlotte’s Freedom Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 58th annual Festival in the Park kicked off Friday in Charlotte’s Freedom Park in Dilworth. The festival features music, art and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free. Weekend Schedule:. Friday, September 16, 2022 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Saturday, September 17,...
WCNC
Project Full Out is at CIAF
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we're shining the spotlight on the charlotte international arts festival with choreographer Charity Holloway. Charity was involved in the Prime Video production and she just won an Emmy for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls?” Charity will be a part of the production Project Full Out at the Charlotte International Art Festival. The Charlotte International Arts Festival is an annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts from the most creative international and local minds. Fun for everyone, from families to individuals, we invite you to stay awhile, play, and welcome curiosity, as we begin to see our city through new eyes. With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival has something for everyone. Project: FULL OUT is a production company that provides performance opportunities to second-chance dancers based in Charlotte, NC. These are individuals who are highly skillful but never got the opportunity to live out their dreams of dancing on the big stage. Think former, aspiring, and community dancer meets a hip hop variety show! Tickets are still available. Make sure you visit CharlotteArtFest.com.
WCNC
Hispanic Heritage Festival at Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a great time to live in the Queen City. The Hispanic Heritage Festival is taking over Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Here to tell us more is David Padilla. He tells us "we are proud to announce the most prolific cultural festival in the history of the Carolinas coming to Charlotte – the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas on Saturday, September 17th, from 3 to 10 pm at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.
WCNC
The Charlotte International Arts Festival is coming up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, the Charlotte International Arts Festival is an annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts from the most creative international and local minds. Fun for everyone, from families to individuals, they invite you to stay awhile, play, and welcome curiosity, as we begin to see our city through new eyes. With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival has something for everyone.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
WCNC
What's happening this weekend in Charlotte
As summer transitions to fall, there's still plenty to do in the Queen City this weekend. Here's a sampling of the fun to be had.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
macaronikid.com
MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area
The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Festival kicks off in Rock Hill with food from 15 cultures
In Rock Hill, they’re cooking up international cuisine and live music this weekend.
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
New multiweek arts festival brings more than 200 events to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — From concerts and live performances to immersive art installations, the inaugural Charlotte International Arts Festival is set to bring more than 200 events and attractions to the Queen City from Sept. 16 - Oct. 2. Blumenthal Performing Arts is hosting the 17-day festival that will showcase local...
A Charlotte couple used pandemic aid to expand culinary footprint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To a passerby, Crepe Cellar's closed doors at the beginning of 2022 might have looked like the NoDa gastropub had fallen victim to the pandemic, but the neighborhood staple was not a casualty of the moment. Quite the opposite, actually. Today, behind the same brick-facade storefront...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
Plumbing Fixes and Winter Preps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. All about the Pipes joined Charlotte Today this morning to talk about home improvement and prepping your home for cool winter months. While it may be hard to comprehend with the warm weather we're seeing right now, Mary Geiger from All About the Pipes says now is the perfect time to repair.
corneliustoday.com
Weekender: Sept. 16-18: County fair, Oktoberfests, Praise in the Park, car shows, more music
Trying to figure out what to do this weekend? This calendar can point you to some of the best options in Lake Norman. Check back on Mondays for the Weekly Agenda. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. Sept....
WBTV
‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
Charlotte Stories
Uptown Charlotte 4th in the Country for Residential Revival
The renaissance of the American downtown as a place to live has come in response to people’s changing attitudes and lifestyle preferences. Even as working from home enabled families to move to more-affordable suburbs or to less-expensive parts of the country, many people are heading back to city centers to take advantage of their unique economic and social opportunities.
Comments / 0