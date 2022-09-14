Read full article on original website
Mild Nights, Warm Afternoons Through The Weekend
Thursday was another nice day across central and south Alabama. There were more fair-weather clouds in the sky compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, but all locations were mainly sunny on average during the afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 80s in most locations. Thursday evening looks comfortably warm and mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low 70s prior to midnight. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid 60s.
Alabama Unemployment Rate Steady at 2.6%
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate held steady at 2.6%. August’s rate is well below August 2021’s rate of 3.3%. August’s rate represents 58,958 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 59,359 in July and 74,505 in August 2021....
UPDATE: Millbrook Police Search for Missing Man Canceled
UPDATE: The search has been canceled for a missing man whom Millbrook police were seeking. No other information was given. Millbrook police need your help finding a missing man. Howard Blazer is 84 years old with blue eyes and gray hair and may be living with a condition that impairs...
What’s Happening: September 16-18
There’s a lot happening in our area over the weekend of September 16-18, with Grammy-winning performances and fun events for your pets. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.
Opelika Police Investigating Second Weekend Shooting
Opelika police are investigating a second shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say at about 3:04 this morning, they were called to South 4th Street. That’s where they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Lee County
A man driving a motorcycle has been killed in a head-on crash in Lee County. Alabama State Troopers say 57-year-old George Shapely of Valley was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash happened on Lee County 146, about six miles south of Opelika.
Auburn Falls to No. 22 Penn State 41-12 in Fifth Straight Loss to a Power Five Team
Auburn (2-1) suffered four turnovers and star running back Tank Bigsby was held to 39 rushing yards in the Tigers 41-12 defeat to No. 22 Penn State at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday. Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley had 152 passing yards, an interception and a lost fumble before being replaced in the...
Troy Loses to Appalachian State 32-28 on Final Play of Game
Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play as Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy Saturday in Boone, North Carolina. Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game.
Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Body Found in Macon County
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Montgomery man was found in Macon County. Police say the body of Anthony Matthews, Jr. was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Shorter area. Police believe he was shot and killed in Montgomery. The discovery of the body involved...
Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting. Police say 23-year-old Dante Gholston of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle at about 12:25AM Thursday. That location is off Woodley Road, south of the bypass. Police have released no other information....
Two People Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Pike County
Two men have been killed in a motorcycle crash in Pike County. Alabama State Troopers say 28-year-old Dylan Richards of Goshen was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. His passenger, 28-year-old Joseph McQuagge of Glenwood, was also killed. The crash happened at around 9PM...
UPDATE: Two Arrests Made in Shooting of Teenager in Opelika
Opelika police say two people have been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot at about 3PM Thursday in an area around Chester Avenue and Easy Street. He is in critical condition at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators...
Opelika Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Opelika police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night. Police say they were called to an area around Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue around 8:10PM. That’s where they found a male victim who was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released. Police have made no arrests....
Juvenile Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. Police say they were called at about 9:22PM last night to the 3400 block of Woodpark Drive. That’s between Narrow Lane and Woodley roads, south of the bypass. Police say the juvenile was taken to a hospital with...
Man Dies after Autauga County Crash that Left Two Others Injured
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 76-year-old Othell Motley of Autaugaville was critically hurt in the wreck, which happened around 5:10PM Saturday on Autauga County 33, about seven miles northwest of Autaugaville. Investigators say he was a passenger in an SUV...
Montgomery Police Searching for Suspects in Capital Murder
Montgomery police need your help finding three suspects who may be involved in a capital murder. On Friday, July 8, at about 11:31PM, police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. They say they found 55-year-old James Cobb of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman was also shot, but survived with non life-threatening injuries.
State Inmate Escapes from Alexander City Facility
The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate has escaped from a community-based facility in Alexander City. Prison officials say Richard Mordecai escaped at about 10:10AM today. Prison records show he was being held on a 15-year sentence for burglary. He was sentenced in March 2021. Mordecai is 48 years...
New Initiative Aims to Turn Around Struggling Schools
The state legislature — the governor — along with state education officials — have joined forces to help 15 struggling elementary schools around the state. The state is providing $15 million dollars in grants — to help improve the academic performance of students at targeted schools.
Prattville Police Need Help Solving Hit-and-Run that Killed a Pedestrian
Prattville police say they need the public’s help in order to find the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian before driving away. Police say 23-year-old Perez Pickett died after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at about 7:28PM on Sunday, September 4. Police...
CJ Robinson Appointed District Attorney with Randall Houston’s Retirement
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall Houston. Robinson had won the May 24th Republican Primary and was already scheduled to take office in January because he faced no other opposition. The...
