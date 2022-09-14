ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

Mild Nights, Warm Afternoons Through The Weekend

Thursday was another nice day across central and south Alabama. There were more fair-weather clouds in the sky compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, but all locations were mainly sunny on average during the afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 80s in most locations. Thursday evening looks comfortably warm and mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low 70s prior to midnight. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamanews.net

Alabama Unemployment Rate Steady at 2.6%

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate held steady at 2.6%. August’s rate is well below August 2021’s rate of 3.3%. August’s rate represents 58,958 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 59,359 in July and 74,505 in August 2021....
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Millbrook Police Search for Missing Man Canceled

UPDATE: The search has been canceled for a missing man whom Millbrook police were seeking. No other information was given. Millbrook police need your help finding a missing man. Howard Blazer is 84 years old with blue eyes and gray hair and may be living with a condition that impairs...
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

What’s Happening: September 16-18

There’s a lot happening in our area over the weekend of September 16-18, with Grammy-winning performances and fun events for your pets. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.
ALABAMA STATE
Montgomery, AL
Alabama State
alabamanews.net

Opelika Police Investigating Second Weekend Shooting

Opelika police are investigating a second shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say at about 3:04 this morning, they were called to South 4th Street. That’s where they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Lee County

A man driving a motorcycle has been killed in a head-on crash in Lee County. Alabama State Troopers say 57-year-old George Shapely of Valley was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash happened on Lee County 146, about six miles south of Opelika.
alabamanews.net

Troy Loses to Appalachian State 32-28 on Final Play of Game

Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play as Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy Saturday in Boone, North Carolina. Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game.
BOONE, NC
#South Alabama
alabamanews.net

Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting. Police say 23-year-old Dante Gholston of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle at about 12:25AM Thursday. That location is off Woodley Road, south of the bypass. Police have released no other information....
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two People Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Pike County

Two men have been killed in a motorcycle crash in Pike County. Alabama State Troopers say 28-year-old Dylan Richards of Goshen was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. His passenger, 28-year-old Joseph McQuagge of Glenwood, was also killed. The crash happened at around 9PM...
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Two Arrests Made in Shooting of Teenager in Opelika

Opelika police say two people have been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot at about 3PM Thursday in an area around Chester Avenue and Easy Street. He is in critical condition at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators...
OPELIKA, AL
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
alabamanews.net

Opelika Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Opelika police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night. Police say they were called to an area around Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue around 8:10PM. That’s where they found a male victim who was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released. Police have made no arrests....
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Juvenile Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. Police say they were called at about 9:22PM last night to the 3400 block of Woodpark Drive. That’s between Narrow Lane and Woodley roads, south of the bypass. Police say the juvenile was taken to a hospital with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dies after Autauga County Crash that Left Two Others Injured

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 76-year-old Othell Motley of Autaugaville was critically hurt in the wreck, which happened around 5:10PM Saturday on Autauga County 33, about seven miles northwest of Autaugaville. Investigators say he was a passenger in an SUV...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Searching for Suspects in Capital Murder

Montgomery police need your help finding three suspects who may be involved in a capital murder. On Friday, July 8, at about 11:31PM, police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. They say they found 55-year-old James Cobb of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman was also shot, but survived with non life-threatening injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

State Inmate Escapes from Alexander City Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate has escaped from a community-based facility in Alexander City. Prison officials say Richard Mordecai escaped at about 10:10AM today. Prison records show he was being held on a 15-year sentence for burglary. He was sentenced in March 2021. Mordecai is 48 years...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
alabamanews.net

New Initiative Aims to Turn Around Struggling Schools

The state legislature — the governor — along with state education officials — have joined forces to help 15 struggling elementary schools around the state. The state is providing $15 million dollars in grants — to help improve the academic performance of students at targeted schools.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

CJ Robinson Appointed District Attorney with Randall Houston’s Retirement

Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall Houston. Robinson had won the May 24th Republican Primary and was already scheduled to take office in January because he faced no other opposition. The...
ALABAMA STATE

