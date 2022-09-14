Thursday was another nice day across central and south Alabama. There were more fair-weather clouds in the sky compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, but all locations were mainly sunny on average during the afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 80s in most locations. Thursday evening looks comfortably warm and mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low 70s prior to midnight. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid 60s.

