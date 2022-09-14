Read full article on original website
Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat
We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
A good, old-fashioned steakhouse battle is brewing in NYC
Old Homestead Steakhouse, which first opened on 9th Avenue in 1868, has a lot going for it. It’s one of the best restaurants in its neighborhood and category. It’s address straddles touristy and residential areas. And it has another location in Las Vegas, where things that happen stay.
This Massive New LIC Venue Is Home To A Sports Club, Restaurant, Arcade, & Beer Hall
Long Island City’s brand new two-floor indoor/outdoor multifunctional venue is bringing a sporting club, restaurant, arcade, and beer hall to Queens all under one roof, and its grand opening is next Wednesday, September 21st! From hospitality veteran Stephen Cheng and Corissa Leong in partnership with El Grupo SN (the ones behind Somewhere Nowhere), the massive 5,000-square-foot space houses over a dozen large-screen TVs along with an 11-foot tall LED video wall, one of if not the largest in LIC, perfect for settling down in front of with a cold drink to root for your favorite team on game day. If watching sports isn’t really your thing you can try your luck at the gaming area located on the second floor–an indoor/outdoor room complete with all the classics from Skee Ball and Pacman to Atari Pong and Jurrasic Park. Up here you’ll even find table games, including cards, tableside shuffleboard, chess, and more. When you’re ready to grab a drink, you’ll have the option to choose from 20 seasonally rotating beers on tap, mostly from NYC and tri-state area breweries, including Fifth Hammer Brewing, ICONYC, Sixpoint, and Keg & Lantern.
Nathan's Famous just released a limited-edition beer
NYC’s iconic purveyor of hot dogs now has its own tasty beer to wash it all down. Nathan’s Famous has partnered with Coney Island Brewing Company to create the Nathan’s Famous Lager, which is described as having a bright golden color and a light to medium body with a clean snappy finish.
evgrieve.com
The annual 9th Street Block Party is back, and happening tomorrow (Saturday!)
For the first time since 2019, the 9th Street A-1 Block Association Block Party — one of the best around — is back in action... happening tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 17) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both residents and merchants along the block — Ninth Street between Avenue...
Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
The event celebrates the patron saint of Naples. It features rides, parades - and of course, a lot of delicious food.
12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York
It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York. The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in September and end on Long Island and in New York City in November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
Local retail market seeing downward shift as another Bed Bath & Beyond location closing down
The location is just one of the 150 across the U.S. that have closed but is the latest of few that have done so locally over the past year.
bkreader.com
Pop-Up Jerk Chicken Spot Gets Forever Home In Bed-Stuy: Report
The Beloved mobile Caribbean spot Wadadli has opened a new cafe on Tompkins Avenue, according to an Eater report. Wadadli’s location at the corner of Putnam and Tompkins Avenues. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — A treasured pop-up Caribbean restaurant has found a new home in Bed-stuy as Wadadli […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Asian Foods: Here's what to expect when the market opens. Take a tour with us.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Armed with a shopper’s reward program and promise of succulent Peking duck, a long-awaited Asian Foods is ready to pounce on New York City. Owner Jonathan Chan said after some final paperwork approvals, his specialty supermarket should be open by early October. This new...
Here's what's going on at Time Out Market New York this week
As New Yorkers settle in for fall in NYC, Time Out Market New York is gearing up with a busy schedule to keep the fun rolling through the chillier months. The market has had an ongoing happy hour from 4 to 7pm during the week (what’s not to love about $6 select draught beers, $9 specialty cocktails and $8 select wines?), but there’s much more going on this autumn.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
thebeet.com
Get a Free Slice of Vegan Pizza Today and Tomorrow in NYC. Here's Where
New Yorkers love free food. They also love pizza. Perhaps no one loves pizza more. As a group, those who call the Big Apple home eat more than 500,000 pizza pies every year, most of them loaded with gooey melted cheese and toppings like pepperoni. But if you are avoiding dairy (either because you're lactose intolerant, have a milk allergy, or are vegan) there is rarely a decent option. Until now.
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
ABC News
Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week
Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
NBC New York
A First-Ever 'After Dark Haunted Experience' Is Coming to Bronx Zoo. Here's a Preview
For the first time ever, the Bronx Zoo is debuting an "after-dark haunted experience" to titillate the senses of anyone ages 13 and older. It's called Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching. Sound creepy? This is the zoo’s first-ever Halloween nighttime event for older audiences and features a "scary" walk-through that...
Allrecipes.com
We Tried NYC's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies & Were Not Expecting the Winner
New York City may be the big apple, but this city packs some major punch when it comes to desserts. From old school throwbacks like Black and White Cookies to new school mashups like the Cronut, NYC is home to all kind of confectionary creations. But when it comes to desserts, you can't get more classic than the good ol' CCC: Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Here's how to do a DIY walking tour of Manhattan, from top to bottom
“Today, we are walking from the tippity top of Manhattan to the tippity bottom of Manhattan,” one of the characters declares on the beloved New York City-set show Broad City. So we wanted to know what it would be like to indeed walk from the tippity top to the tippity bottom of Manhattan.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Time Out New York
