Queens, NY

northforker.com

Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat

We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

This Massive New LIC Venue Is Home To A Sports Club, Restaurant, Arcade, & Beer Hall

Long Island City’s brand new two-floor indoor/outdoor multifunctional venue is bringing a sporting club, restaurant, arcade, and beer hall to Queens all under one roof, and its grand opening is next Wednesday, September 21st! From hospitality veteran Stephen Cheng and Corissa Leong in partnership with El Grupo SN (the ones behind Somewhere Nowhere), the massive 5,000-square-foot space houses over a dozen large-screen TVs along with an 11-foot tall LED video wall, one of if not the largest in LIC, perfect for settling down in front of with a cold drink to root for your favorite team on game day. If watching sports isn’t really your thing you can try your luck at the gaming area located on the second floor–an indoor/outdoor room complete with all the classics from Skee Ball and Pacman to Atari Pong and Jurrasic Park. Up here you’ll even find table games, including cards, tableside shuffleboard, chess, and more. When you’re ready to grab a drink, you’ll have the option to choose from 20 seasonally rotating beers on tap, mostly from NYC and tri-state area breweries, including Fifth Hammer Brewing, ICONYC, Sixpoint, and Keg & Lantern.
QUEENS, NY
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Corona, NY
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Lite 98.7

12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York

It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York. The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in September and end on Long Island and in New York City in November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Pop-Up Jerk Chicken Spot Gets Forever Home In Bed-Stuy: Report

The Beloved mobile Caribbean spot Wadadli has opened a new cafe on Tompkins Avenue, according to an Eater report. Wadadli’s location at the corner of Putnam and Tompkins Avenues. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — A treasured pop-up Caribbean restaurant has found a new home in Bed-stuy as Wadadli […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market New York this week

As New Yorkers settle in for fall in NYC, Time Out Market New York is gearing up with a busy schedule to keep the fun rolling through the chillier months. The market has had an ongoing happy hour from 4 to 7pm during the week (what’s not to love about $6 select draught beers, $9 specialty cocktails and $8 select wines?), but there’s much more going on this autumn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebeet.com

Get a Free Slice of Vegan Pizza Today and Tomorrow in NYC. Here’s Where

New Yorkers love free food. They also love pizza. Perhaps no one loves pizza more. As a group, those who call the Big Apple home eat more than 500,000 pizza pies every year, most of them loaded with gooey melted cheese and toppings like pepperoni. But if you are avoiding dairy (either because you're lactose intolerant, have a milk allergy, or are vegan) there is rarely a decent option. Until now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine

It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week

Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BROOKLYN, NY
Allrecipes.com

We Tried NYC's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies & Were Not Expecting the Winner

New York City may be the big apple, but this city packs some major punch when it comes to desserts. From old school throwbacks like Black and White Cookies to new school mashups like the Cronut, NYC is home to all kind of confectionary creations. But when it comes to desserts, you can't get more classic than the good ol' CCC: Chocolate Chip Cookie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

